Regulatory News

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720005838/en/

Sylvia Desazars de Montgailhard (Photo: Business Wire)

At the General Meeting, SFL's (Paris:FLY) shareholders elected Sylvia Desazars de Montgailhard to serve as an independent director for a three-year term.

Her election was proposed by the Remuneration and Selection Committee, which was advised by an independent consulting firm. The Committee obtained assurance that she had the experience and expertise required to serve as a director and noted that her election would contribute to the goal of achieving gender parity on the Board.

Sylvia Desazars de Montgailhard has many years' experience working in the higher education and research sectors in France, Spain, the United States and Asia. After graduating from the Sciences-Po Paris research university (1979), qualifying to become a lecturer (Agrégation) in Spanish (1983) and earning a doctorate from Sorbonne-Paris IV University (1992), she held lectureships at Toulouse University, Sciences-Po and the Essec business school, also serving as the Essec Foundation's Chief Executive.

While based in Singapore, she participated actively in three real estate projects in the education sector: construction of the Singapore Lycée Français, in her role as Cultural and Scientific Advisor at the French Embassy (1996-1997), construction of the Insead business school's campus, in her role as Regional Director of Insead (1998-1999) and construction of the Essec campus (inaugurated in 2015), in her role as the school's Development Director.

Sylvia Desazars de Montgailhard is a member of the Executive Committee of Fondation pour les Sciences Sociales (Paris), member of the Board of Directors of Collège des Bernardins (Paris), director of Koiki, a social entrepreneurship organisation (Bilbao) and director of Sociedad de Estudios Hispano Franceses (Madrid).

About SFL

Leader on the prime segment of the Parisian tertiary real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €5.7 billion and is concentrated on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB positive outlook

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720005838/en/

Contacts:

SFL

Thomas Fareng, Phone +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00

t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com

or

Galivel & Associés

Carol Galivel Doriane Fougères

Phone +33 (0)1 41 05 02 02

galivel@galivel.com