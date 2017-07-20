TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST (TSX: DRA.UN) ("Dream Alternatives Trust") today announced its July 2017 monthly distribution in the amount of 3.333 cents per Unit (40 cents annualized). The July distribution will be payable on August 15, 2017 to unitholders of record as at July 31, 2017.

Dream Alternatives Trust provides an opportunity for unitholders to invest in diversified hard asset alternative investments, including real estate, real estate lending, real estate development and infrastructure, including renewable power, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of the Trust are to provide predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis, and grow and re-position the portfolio to increase both AFAD and NAV per unit over time.

For more information, please visit: www.dreamalternatives.ca

Contacts:

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust

Michael J. Cooper

Portfolio Manager

(416) 365-5145

mcooper@dream.ca



Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust

Kim Lefever

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

(416) 365-6339

klefever@dream.ca



