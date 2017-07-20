Hannover Marketing & Tourismus GmbH: 2017 Maschsee Lake Festival: Take Some Time off for a Trip Around the World

HANNOVER, Germany, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

International Festival in Hannover

From 2 to 20 August the 32nd Maschsee Lake Festival will create an international stage for the holiday season and bring maritime flair into the heart of the city. For 19 days, visitors to the largest festival in Lower Saxony can take a culinary and artistic trip around the world.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/537696/Maschsee_Lake_Festival.jpg )



Gaze across Maschsee Lake, enjoy international food and drink by the waterside and experience open-air musical highlights - what more do you need to get that holiday feeling. Sports and fun activities on the lake as well as lots of attractions for kids and families round off a programme that is designed to create a relaxed holiday atmosphere in the middle of the city.

Food and drink

Start your culinary tour on the western shore of Maschsee Lake and immerse yourself in the Mediterranean atmosphere tasting paella and Spanish tapas. Continue along the northern shore with international specialities from Canada, the Tyrol, Miami, South Africa and Greece. The menus include such delights as Tyrolean cheese noodles, Canadian flame grilled salmon, sushi and exotic African dishes. Along the Rudolf-von-Bennigsen promenade on the eastern banks there is a food mile with lots of international dishes to go. Continue through San Francisco to Geibeltreff where you can discover original Hamburg "lobscouse", fish specialities from the famous Sylt company Gosch, farmhouse platters and a culinary tour of France. And if you want a break, relax in one of the sun loungers on Pier Island. From the new Löwenbastion, visitors can enjoy wonderful views of the colourful northern shore while tasting healthy foods and exclusive wines. Just a few yards further on you will find a lively Irish atmosphere with Irish music and traditional food and drink, a great place to hang around. At Maschseequelle visitors can look forward to delicious German meat, fish and salad specialities.

To reserve a table click here . From Monday to Saturday the festival opens at 2pm and on Sundays at 11am.

Music

After your culinary stroll around Maschsee Lake, it's time for some music and performing arts. A huge diversity of concert highlights await you on the Maschsee Stage on the northern shore, and at the stages at the new Löwenbastion and Maschseequelle - with national and international singers, fantastic cover bands and some exceptional musicians. All the concerts are free of charge for visitors!

On the three festival weekends, the local radio channels ffn, Antenne Niedersachsen and RADIO 21 will take over the stage on the northern shore of the lake.

In line with tradition, ffn presenters will kick off and accompany Hannover through the first two summer nights on Maschsee. With Lions Head (4Aug.) and Mighty Oaks (5Aug.), they are putting two absolute megastars on the stage. On the second festival weekend, Antenne Niedersachsen welcomes the comedian Matze Knop (12Aug.) on the Maschsee Stage. At 3pm on Sunday 13August, the gun will sound to signal the start of the fun boat race - Bahlsen's "Crazy Crossing", with a commentary by presenters from Antenne Niedersachsen. On the third weekend, RADIO 21 is presenting the Bon Jovi tribute band BOUNCE (18Aug.), Beyond Music and Goldplay, a Coldplay cover band, on Saturday (19Aug.). The resident 89.0 RTL DJs Stevie T. and Marc Radix are taking over the Maschsee Stage on the northern shore for the first time on Wednesdays.

And there is also a great fun-packed programme for kids and families. All the information about the Maschsee festival can be found at http://www.visit-hannover.com/enor on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/hannovermaschseefest.



If you want to combine the Maschsee Lake Festival with a short visit to Hannover, Hannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH (HMTG) has put together the ideal package and a special offer for groups.