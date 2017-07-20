Mass Notification Systems Market Worth 11.87 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Mass Notification Systems Market by Solution (In-Building, Wide-Area, Distributed Recipient), Application (Interoperable Emergency Communication, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery), Deployment Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global MNS market size is expected to grow from USD 4.86 Billion in 2017 to USD 11.87 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 19.6%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 78 Market Data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 154 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Mass Notification Systems"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mass-notification-market-1248.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Growing concerns for public safety and security, increasing awareness about MNS for business continuity, increasing implementation of Internet Protocol (IP) based notification devices, and the rising adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend are some of the factors driving the growth of the MNS market. Additionally, extensive demand for MNS in the energy and utilities vertical, need for end-to-end crisis communication, and growing cloud-based MNS deployments are expected to offer huge market opportunities in the next 5 years.

"The in-building solutions segment is estimated to have the largest market share in 2017."

The in-building solutions segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period, as these solutions can be integrated with fire alarm systems and public address systems to effectively convey alert messages and notifications to people present in small areas, such as buildings, corporate offices, or restaurants. In-building mass notification systems are important because a crisis in a smaller area can cause greater damage and chaos, and also result in the loss of physical enterprise assets.

Request to Get PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=1248

"The commercial vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period."

The commercial vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, due to an increase in the demand for safety and security frameworks by commercial installation vendors and community centers.

"North America is expected to contribute to the largest market share; Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow the fastest rate during the forecast period."

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the MNS market during the forecast period. Increased awareness about MNS after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and an increase in the occurrence of campus shootouts are the factors driving the growth of the MNS market in the North American region. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the APAC region is fortified by factors such as the acceptance of the mass notification technology by end-users, due to dynamic environmental conditions. Moreover, the demand for cloud-based MNS solutions in enterprises is expected to enhance the MNS product offerings in the APAC region.

Inquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=1248

The major vendors providing Mass Notification Systems Market are Airbus DS Communications, Inc. (California, US), BlackBerry AtHoc, Inc. (California, US), Blackboard, Inc. (Washington D.C., US), Desktop Alert, Inc. (New Jersey, US), Eaton Corporation (Dublin, Ireland), Everbridge, Inc. (Massachusetts, US), Honeywell International, Inc. (New Jersey,US), Omnilert LLC (Virginia, US), OnSolve (Florida, US), Siemens AG (Munich, Germany), Singlewire Software, LLC (Wisconsin, US), and xMatters, Inc. (California, US).

Browse Related Reports

Incident and Emergency Management Market by System and Solution (Web-Based Emergency Management, Mass Notification), Professional Service, Simulation, Communication Tool and Device, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/incident-emergency-management-market-1280.html

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market by Security Technology (Network, Physical, Radars, CBRNE, Vehicle Identification, Secure Communication, SCADA, Building Management), by Service, by Vertical & by Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/critical-infrastructure-protection-cip-market-988.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets