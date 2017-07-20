The Norwegian polysilicon producer saw its revenue drop slightly Y-o-Y to $61.0 million in the latest quarter. Average solar grade polysilicon prices, on the other hand, dropped by 6.9% from the previous quarter.

Norway-based polysilicon and silicon gases provider REC Silicon reported its 2Q revenue came in at $61.0 million, down slightly from $71.1 million in the same period a year earlier. Ebidta, however, improved considerably from a loss of $14.3 million in the second quarter of last year to a profit of $1.3 million in the latest quarter.

The company's operating loss also improved year-on-year from $38.1 million to $19.0 million. Net loss, however, increased from $19.0 million in the second ...

