

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro climbed against its key counterparts in early New York deals on Thursday, erasing early losses, after the European Central President Mario Draghi remarked that the Governing Council is set to discuss future path of quantitative easing in the autumn policy, while emphasizing improved growth in the currency bloc.



The policy makers would discuss how to continue with its QE programme 'in the autumn,' Draghi told in his customary press conference.



The ECB Chief struck an upbeat tone on Eurozone recovery, with risks to the growth outlook being broadly balanced.



Draghi said that the incoming information confirm a continued strengthening of the economic expansion in the euro area, which has been broadening across sectors and regions.



However, he reiterated that 'a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed for underlying inflation pressures to gradually build up and support headline inflation developments in the medium term.'



In the policy session in Frankfurt, the Governing Council kept all its three interest rates unchanged. The central bank left its refi rate unchanged at zero percent, marginal lending facility at 0.25 percent and the deposit rate at -0.4 percent.



The bank also retained its asset purchases of EUR 60 billion a month till December 2017.



Data from the European Central Bank showed that the euro area current account surplus increased in May largely driven by trade surplus and primary income.



The current account surplus increased to EUR 30.1 billion in May from 23.5 billion in April.



The euro recovered from its ECB-induced losses in the European session.



The euro appreciated to a 2-day high of 1.1571 against the greenback, from a 2-day low of 1.1479 hit at 8:00 am ET. The pair finished Wednesday's trading at 1.1515. Continuation of the euro's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 1.17 region.



Data from the Labor Department showed a much bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended July 15th.



The report said initial jobless claims fell to 233,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week's revised level of 248,000.



The 19-nation spiked up to an 8-day high of 129.96 against its Japanese counterpart, from a low of 128.78 hit at 8:15 am ET. If the euro-yen pair extends rise, 132.00 is likely seen as its next resistance level.



Data from the Ministry of Finance showed that Japan logged a merchandise trade surplus of 439.907 billion yen in June.



That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 488.0 billion yen following the 204.2 billion yen deficit in May.



The euro climbed to an 8-day high of 0.8920 against the pound, following a decline to 0.8833 at 1:45 am ET. On the upside, 0.90 is likely seen as the next resistance level for the euro.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that UK retail sales recovered at a faster than expected pace in June.



Retail sales grew 0.6 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 1.1 percent fall in May. Sales were forecast to gain 0.4 percent.



The single currency advanced to a 2-day high of 1.1069 against the franc, after having fallen to 1.0991 at 5:00 pm ET. On the upside, the euro may target resistance around the 1.11 area.



Figures from the Federal Customs Administration showed that Switzerland's foreign trade surplus decreased in June, as exports fell faster than imports.



The trade surplus shrank to CHF 2.7 billion in June from CHF 3.4 billion in the previous month.



The euro bounced off to 1.5729 against the kiwi, 1.4594 against the loonie and 1.4596 against the aussie, from its early 3-day low of 1.5605, 3-month lows of 1.4479 and 1.4418, respectively. On the upside, 1.61, 1.47 and 1.48 are likely seen as the next resistance levels for the euro against the kiwi, the loonie and the aussie, respectively.



