

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A bill to repeal Obamacare without a replacement would increase the number of people who are uninsured by 32 million over ten years, according to an estimate released by the Congressional Budget Office on Wednesday.



The CBO found that the bill repealing many of the provisions of Obamacare would increase the number of people who are uninsured by 17 million in the first year.



The number of uninsured people would increase to 27 million in 2020 and then to 32 million in 2026, the CBO estimated.



The jump in the number of uninsured people comes amid the elimination of Obamacare's expansion of eligibility for Medicaid and the elimination of subsidies for insurance purchased through the law's marketplaces.



The CBO also found that average premiums for individual policies purchased through the marketplaces or directly from insurers would increase by roughly 25 percent in 2018.



The increase in average premiums would reach about 50 percent in 2020, and premiums would about double by 2026, the CBO said.



The estimates from the CBO may increase opposition to a repeal-only bill, with a procedural vote on the proposal expected to be held next week likely to fail.



The release of the CBO score came as a group of Senate Republicans met late into the night on Wednesday to try to revive their healthcare bill.



According to Politico, Senators expressed optimism as they left the meeting even though it failed to result in any breakthroughs.



Most GOP Senators met with President Donald Trump earlier in the day, with the president making a last-ditch effort to build support for healthcare legislation.



Trump suggested lawmakers should remain in Washington until they pass a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, arguing that 'inaction is not an option.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX