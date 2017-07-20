Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, July 20
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 14/07/2017) of £54.31m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 14/07/2017) of £41.86m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 14/07/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|241.27p
|17,350,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|238p
|Ordinary share price
|245.50p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|1.75%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|133.13p
|9,349,000
|ZDP share price
|136.25p
|Premium to NAV
|2.35%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 14/07/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.38
|2
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.36
|3
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.35
|4
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.28
|5
|Acal Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.25
|6
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.15
|7
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|2.11
|8
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|2.08
|9
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.06
|10
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.04
|11
|Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.97
|12
|Gattaca Plc Common GBp1
|1.95
|13
|Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.94
|14
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.89
|15
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|1.82
|16
|Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.82
|17
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.81
|18
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.78
|19
|Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5
|1.73
|20
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.70