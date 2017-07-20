sprite-preloader
20.07.2017
Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, July 20

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 14/07/2017) of £54.31m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 14/07/2017) of £41.86m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 14/07/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*241.27p17,350,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*238p
Ordinary share price245.50p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV1.75%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share133.13p9,349,000
ZDP share price136.25p
Premium to NAV2.35%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 14/07/2017

Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.38
2Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.36
3Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.35
4McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.28
5Acal Plc Ordinary 5p2.25
6StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.15
7Amino Technologies Plc GBp 12.11
8Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.52.08
9Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.06
10Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p2.04
11Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p1.97
12Gattaca Plc Common GBp11.95
13Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.94
14Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.89
15Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.82
16Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.82
17Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.81
18Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.78
19Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.51.73
20Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.70

