Nemaura Medical Inc. (OTCQB: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of sugarBEAT®, a wireless disposable adhesive skin-patch for adjunctive use by diabetics as a non-invasive and needle-free continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system announced today it has signed a non-binding letter of intent with The Principals MENA DMCC ("TPM") for an exclusive license to market and sell sugarBEAT® in the Gulf Co-operation Council region ("GCC Region"), which consists of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Faz Chowdhury, Chairman and CEO of Nemaura commented "We look forward to finalizing the licensing agreement with TPM, who are a well-established market leader with the requisite market knowledge and client base to successfully commercialise sugarBEAT®."

The GCC Region has more than 35 million diabetics in total, with data from the International Diabetes Federation showing prevalence of the disease has reached 23.9% of the adult population in Saudi Arabia, 23.1% in Kuwait and 19.8% in Qatar, which is more than twice the global average of 8.3%.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical is a medical technology company developing the wireless sugarBEAT® disposable adhesive skin-patch as a non-invasive, needle-free, pain-free and affordable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for adjunctive use by diabetics. For more information, please visit www.nemauramedical.com.

