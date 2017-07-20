sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
20.07.2017 | 17:14
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, July 20

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the Laws of Guernsey with registered number 47190)

Result of Annual General Meeting

20 July 2017

The Board of Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all Ordinary Resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice ("the Notice") dated 10 May 2017 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read alongside the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary ResolutionForAgainstWithheld
15,622,02500
25,622,02500
35,582,85900
45,622,02539,1660
55,622,02500
65,582,85939,1660

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution

All Enquiries:

Company website: www.agol.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


© 2017 PR Newswire