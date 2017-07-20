Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Antennas Market 2017-2021 - Adoption of Source Tagging in Retail Sector Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global EAS Antennas Market 2017-2021" report

The global EAS Antennas market to grow at a CAGR of 2.99% during the period 2017-2021.

Global EAS Antennas Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of EAS antennas in the retail sector.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growth in retail sector. The organized retail sector in developing nations, such as Brazil, Russia, India, and China, is undergoing a rapid change. The retail market in India is expected to reach $1.52 trillion by 2021. UB City in Bengaluru, Palladium mall at Phoenix Mills in Mumbai, and DLF Emporio in Delhi are the only three luxury malls in India. In 2017, new luxury retailers are expected to enter the Indian market. By 2019, the supply of retail space for luxury segments is expected to double. The retail sector is expected to continue to witness growth during the forecast period as the present demand is significantly greater than the supply.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is adoption of source tagging in retail sector. Source tagging is the tagging of the product package or the product itself with EAS tags at the time of manufacturing. It eliminates the need for the staff to apply tags on each product, thus saving their time. This provides ample time for store staff to focus on other work. Source tagging is a more effective way of regulating the supply chain. Apart from reduced labor costs, it also reduces tagging costs as the tags can be recycled and reused multiple times. This is the environmental benefit of such type of tagging. Source tagging not only reduces the cost structure for retailers but also minimizes loss due to in-house tagging employee theft.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high implementation costs. Supermarkets usually do not prefer using EAS antennas because they are expensive. The average selling price of an EAS antenna is $450. In addition, the implementation costs, which include installation and maintenance costs, of EAS antennas are high. The selection of antennas, labels, tags, and data services can determine the success ratio of an EAS antenna in any retail store. A retailer generally installs antennas at every entrance/exit and other areas that customers can access, such as dressing rooms and bathrooms. Thieves take merchandise into dressing rooms and bathrooms and then try to steal them by either wearing or keeping them in their bags.

Key vendors



Checkpoint Systems

Tyco Sensormatic

Other prominent vendors



Agon Systems

GEIPL - Barcode & RFID

GLOVE TECHNOLOGIES

Gunnebo Gateway

Hangzhou Century

Ketec

Nedap

TAG Company

WG Security Products

