Technavio analysts forecast the global bread flour marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global bread flourmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The global bread flour market is expected to grow at a moderate pace over the forecast period. The growth is primarily due to the changing consumer lifestyle and preferences. With increasing utilization of bread flour in different food products, the demand for bread flour is rising. Also, the need to reduce the cooking time is a factor driving the bread and bakery products market. Germany and France are significant consumers of bread flour.

Technavio analysts highlight the following four factors that are contributing to the growth of the global bread flour market:

Rise in demand for ready-to-eat products

Rise in private labels and organized retail

Increase in usage of bread flour

Urbanization has prompted extensive changes in the lifestyle and dietary habits of consumers worldwide. There has been a significant growth in the consumption of processed food products. However, consumers are becoming more conscious about their health and fitness and paying more attention to the nutritional content of the food they eat. Ready-to-eat products are becoming increasingly popular among consumers as they save time and effort and provide consistency in taste.

Atul Kumar, a lead food research analyst at Technavio, says, "The hectic lifestyles of consumers, growing demand for convenience in food preparation, and increasing disposable incomes have led to an increase in the demand for ready-to-eat products. The increased number of working women globally has boosted the demand for ready meals. The female education rate in many countries has improved with an increasing number of women seeking higher education."

With the growing popularity of private label food products, most leading retail establishments have introduced their own brands of bread flour. Private labels have been gaining ground in recent years, more than branded products. The demand for private label products, from retail consumers who are cost-conscious, is one of the growth factors in the bread flour industry.

"Retailers such as Safeway, Walmart, Tesco, and Waitrose have also responded by introducing their own private label bread flours and products. The boom in organized retail is thus proving to be advantageous to the global bread flour industry," adds Atul.

Food items made up of bread flour are popular across the globe. Factors such as low cost, easy availability, and convenience to cook have improved the popularity of all-purpose flour and wheat flour. Usage of bread flour has increased in geographical regions like Europe and APAC. Bread flour contains a high amount of gluten, which makes the bread dough more elastic. Due to this, it is ideal for making pizza bases, Kaiser rolls, Italian and Jewish bread, pasta, cakes, bread, and pretzels.

Top vendors:

Archer Daniels

Associated British Foods

Conagra Brands

General Mills

Goodman Fielder

King Arthur Flour

