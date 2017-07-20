

20 July 2017



NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA OR TO ANY NATIONAL, RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA IF TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS AND REGULATIONS IN SUCH JURISDICTION.



HARBOURVEST GLOBAL PRIVATE EQUITY LIMITED (the 'Company')



RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited (the 'Company') hereby announces the results of its Annual General Meeting (the 'AGM') held on Thursday, 20 July, 2017 at 1.30 p.m. at The Douglas and Dalrymple Rooms, The Old Government House Hotel, Ann's Place, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 1JL.



In accordance with the Principle 19 of the AIC Code of Corporate Governance, the Company advises that for the General Meeting held on 20 July, 2017 valid proxy appointments were made in respect of 46,941,229 voting shares and voting was as follows:



ORDINARY BUSINESS



IT WAS RESOLVED To receive the annual financial statements of the Company and the reports of the Directors and Auditors for the year ended 31 January 2017.



(46,941,229 votes cast, all in favour, and none withheld).



IT WAS RESOLVED to approve the directors' remuneration report for the year ended 31 January



(43,773,531 votes cast in favour, 3,167,698 against and none withheld).



IT WAS RESOLVED to re-elect Sir Michael Bunbury as a Director of the Company.



(43,773,781 votes cast in favour, 3,167,448 against and none withheld).



IT WAS RESOLVED to re-elect Mr Keith Corbin as a Director of the Company.



(43,775,606 votes cast in favour, 3,165,623 against and none withheld).



IT WAS RESOLVED to re-elect Mr Alan Hodson as a Director of the Company.



(46,939,404 votes cast in favour, 1,825 against and none withheld).



IT WAS RESOLVED to re-elect Mr Andrew Moore as a Director of the Company.



(43,775,606 votes cast in favour, 3,165,623 against and none withheld).



IT WAS RESOLVED to re-elect Mr Jean-Bernard Schmidt as a Director of the Company.



(43,775,606 votes cast in favour, 3,165,623 against and none withheld).



IT WAS RESOLVED to re-elect Mr Peter Wilson as a Director of the Company.



(43,729,401 votes cast in favour, 3,211,828 against and none withheld).



IT WAS RESOLVED to re-elect Mr Brooks Zug as a Director of the Company.



(43,110,526 votes cast in favour, 3,830,703 against and none withheld).



IT WAS RESOLVED to re-elect Ms Francesca Barnes as a Director of the Company.



(46,913,659 votes cast in favour, 27,570 against and none withheld).



IT WAS RESOLVED to re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as the independent auditor of the Company.



(32,936,764 votes cast in favour, 14,004,465 against and none withheld).



IT WAS RESOLVED to authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's remuneration.



(36,100,910 votes cast in favour, 10,840,319 against and none withheld).



SPECIAL BUSINESS



IT WAS RESOLVED that, in replacement for all previous authorities, the Company be authorised to make market purchases of Shares in the capital of the Company on the terms set out in the notice of the AGM.



(46,590,770 votes cast, all in favour, and 350,459 withheld).



The Board notes the votes cast against resolutions 11 and 12 and has asked its advisors to engage with the Company's shareholders to ascertain the reasons for this.



For further information, please contact:



JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited Secretary



+44 (0) 1481 702 400



