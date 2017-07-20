Global Specialty Commercial Vehicles Markets 2016-2022: Vehicle Bodies, And Truck Cab & Chassis OEMs is Projected to Grow from $70.5 Billion in 2017 to $86.6 Billion

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Market for Specialty Commercial Vehicle Bodies, And Truck Cab & Chassis Oems is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from $70.5 Billion in 2017 to $86.6 Billion By 2022

The global specialty commercial vehicle market is low in unit volume and extremely fragmented when compared to many other vehicular and other industrial markets. As a result, it is only very lightly covered by syndicated market research reports. Therefore, the stakeholders in the global specialty vehicle industry have insufficient tangible information with which to plan and make the critical strategic decisions to grow optimally and succeed.

This report has been designed and written for the manufacturers of specialty truck bodies and their dealers, the manufacturers of the cab and chassis trucks they are mounted upon and their dealers, and their sub-suppliers. Other readers who may find substantial value in this report include members of the financial and academic community, government officials in regulatory agencies, and the end users of fleets of these vehicles.

The purpose of this report is to provide an understanding of the global specialty commercial vehicle industry, including:

- Identifying and describing the product categories of specialty commercial vehicles and their variants.- Estimating current and future demand for each type of specialty commercial vehicle body, and the cab and chassis they are mounted upon, in the near and midterm (2016-2022).

- Identifying the key suppliers of the cabs and chassis of specialty commercial vehicle bodies.

This report focuses on nine predominant categories of on-highway specialty commercial vehicles:

- Street sweeper vehicles (bodies and purpose-built).

- Winter maintenance equipment (truck-mounted).

- Sewer & catch basin cleaners and industrial vacuum truck bodies.

- Refuse collection truck bodies.

- Dump (tipper) truck bodies.

- Concrete mixer truck bodies.

- Concrete pumper truck bodies.

- Flatbed (platform) truck bodies.

- Utility (service) truck bodies.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3: Overview of the Global Specialty Commercial Vehicle Market



Chapter 4: Current Market Size and Growth Projections for Bodies of Specialty



Chapter 5: Current Market Sizes and Growth Projections for Bodies for Specialty



Chapter 6: Specialty Commercial Vehicle Body Suppliers and Market Shares



Chapter 7: Cab & Chassis for Specialty Commercial Vehicles by Region, Truck Class and Type



