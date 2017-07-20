

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump's eldest son, son-in-law and former campaign manager have been asked to testify before Congressional committee next week as part of investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.



The Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday called seven witnesses, including Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, to provide testimony at the hearing next week.



Kushner, who is President's son-in-law and a top adviser, is scheduled to answer questions of the Senate intelligence committee in a closed-door session Monday.



Trump Jr., who is the President's eldest son, and Manafort, the GOP presidential campaign chairman, will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Wednesday.



Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, Judiciary Crime and Terrorism Subcommittee Chairman Lindsey Graham and Ranking Member Sheldon Whitehouse told them that they need to keep in their possession all relevant documents related to Russian interference in the 2016 election, including documents related to their or the Trump campaign's contacts with Russian government officials, associates or representatives.



The senators warned that they would issue subpoenas if the witnesses did not produce the required documents.



In a shocking revelation earlier this month, Trump Jr. had admitted that he met last year with a Russian lawyer whom he says had promised to provide damaging material on Trump's presidential rival Hillary Clinton.



The meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya took place in June 2016, shortly after Trump clinched the Republican nomination.



But Trump Jr. says the attorney, who is said to have ties to the Kremlin, had given no 'meaningful' material on the Democrat presidential candidate.



Kushner and Manafort were also present at the meeting at New York's Trump Tower.



The hearing, titled 'Oversight of the Foreign Agents Registration Act and Attempts to Influence U.S. Elections: Lessons Learned from Current and Prior Administrations,' is expected to pave the way for possible confrontations between lawmakers and Trump allies on the issue of Russian meddling in US election.



