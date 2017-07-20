RUBIS: RUBIS PURCHASES THE LEADING FUEL MARKETER IN MADAGASCAR

Paris, July 20, 2017, 5.35 p.m.



Rubis has completed this day the acquisition of Galana Group companies in Madagascar, the country's leading fuel marketer.

With 260,000 cbm of fuel retailed in 2016, Galana is present on the main fuel market segments: petrol station network strong of 71 units, commercial fuels including mining and utilities sector, LPG and lubricants. Supporting its operations, Galana controls the island's sole import terminal.

This strategic asset located in Tamatave has a storage capacity of 260 000 cbm and benefits from a private access to the jetty.

Galana fully meets Rubis' investment criteria in fuel marketing: a leading player (30% market share) along with the import logistic ownership.

Together with its current business in La Réunion (SRPP - 240 000 cbm) this acquisition reinforces Rubis' operations in the Indian Ocean in fuel distribution. This boost will no doubt help generate additional leverage through volumes combined with economies of scale in shipping.

During the year ended 2016, Galana has posted a turnover of USD 215 million.

This acquisition is effective immediately contributing to Rubis' consolidation scope from July 1st, 2017.

Next event:

2017 half-year results on September 7, 2017 (Market closing)

Press Contact Analysts Contact PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie Gabrieli RUBIS - Finance Department Tel: +33 1 4482 4833 Tel: +33 (0) 1 4417 9595

