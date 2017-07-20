Technavio analysts forecast the global CAD market for VARsto grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global CAD market for VARsfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Direct sales are undertaken through the branches of a solution provider. VARs contribute to a majority of the revenue of original CAD providers. In 2016, Autodesk generated 79% of its revenue through indirect sales (including VARs). In the developing countries, the rising number of partnerships among large international vendors and resellers has increased the revenue of VARS.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global CAD market for VARs:

Benefits of CAD sold through VARs

Growing support for resellers from CAD vendors

Presence of competent VARs

Benefits of CAD sold through VARs

The VARs specialize in the implementation of CADs and offer these software programs to numerous other companies. These retailers focus on the deployment and maintenance and regularly update themselves. Several VARs specialize in verticals such as aerospace and defense and automotive.

Ishmeet Kaur, a lead product lifecycle managementresearch analyst at Technavio, says, "The specialization gives them vertical-specific knowledge regarding the implementation of CAD software programs. VARs reduce investment in the IT infrastructure. The end-users can save time by avoiding researching about the appropriate CAD solutions and training the employees."

Growing support for resellers from CAD vendors

The global CAD market for VARs is witnessing an increasing number of partnerships between the original CAD providers and resellers. The vendors conduct several programs to train and authorize the partners on CAD solutions and CAD implementation methodologies. PTC has a Partner Network Program that focuses on resellers located in several parts of the world. Apart from providing CAD software, such as SolidWorks, CATIA, NX, SolidEdge, and AutoCAD, VARs also provide value-added services such as consultation, deployment, and training and support.

Presence of competent VARs

The global CAD market for VARs is characterized by the presence of competent VARs that understand the needs of the consumers. Based on the competency, the original CAD providers categorize the VARs into channel partner programs. For instance, Autodesk, a software manufacturing company, segments the VARs as platinum partners, gold partners, silver partners, and bronze partners.

"A platinum partner provides high-quality consulting and development services. The member should deliver the highest level of CAD expertise, support, services, and customer satisfaction. A gold partner should provide the complete software solutions to the company. A gold partner has technical expertise in a specific industry and offers services, solutions, training, consultation, and implementation programs," says Ishmeet.

Top vendors:

DXC Technology

PITERION

Tata Technologies

