JetSmarter - An Innovative Solution to Networking

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2017 / One of JetSmarter's key principles is that meeting face-to-face is a powerful tool, especially for business leaders. In fact, having quality networks is more critical than having the right incubator or accelerator. With this in mind, JetSmarter's Founder and CEO, Sergey Petrossov, has developed a private jet service that incorporates connections between entrepreneurs, athletes, entertainers, and leaders.

The study, Informal Innovation: Entrepreneurship and Informal Communities, sponsored by Infocomm Media Development Authority and reported in Forbes Magazine, shows that networking provides opportunities for growth, increases professional exposure, and creates meaningful relationships. It is imperative for influential people to find peers and mentors that understand the financing, regulations, government processes, and scalability of a fast growing business. However, the study suggests that 55% of those surveyed felt it was difficult and time consuming to find the right communities for successful networking.

Enter JetSmarter - an innovative way to provide access to private aviation that is far more than getting travelers from Point A to Point B. According to The Bureau of Transportation Statistics, American VIPs travel 405 million miles by air each year. Imagine sharing a lavish, international private flight with other successful leaders, rather than sitting in a cramped seat with limited ability to get work done. With JetSmarter's luxury private flight service, you can spend formerly wasted hours engaging with forward-thinking individuals who can provide insights into your business.

With two different memberships, SMART and SOPHISTICATED, JetSmarter members can reserve seats on scheduled shuttle routes create on-demand private charter flights anywhere in the world. Nowhere else can you get this kind of travel or networking flexibility.

Both memberships offer:

PRIVATE CHARTERS - Fly to your desired destination with hand-picked companions to allow for purposeful connections.

Fly to your desired destination with hand-picked companions to allow for purposeful connections. SHARED CHARTERS - Create your own destination and let JetSmarter fill up empty seats with other members, which will enlarge and enrich your network while earning you flight credit on every seat sold.

- Create your own destination and let JetSmarter fill up empty seats with other members, which will enlarge and enrich your network while earning you flight credit on every seat sold. CUSTOM SHUTTLES - Create custom shared flights along existing routes, and only pay the flight creation seat minimum.

Create custom shared flights along existing routes, and only pay the flight creation seat minimum. JET SHUTTLES - Book a flight on a pre-scheduled route and network with other members who are headed in the same destination.

- Book a flight on a pre-scheduled route and network with other members who are headed in the same destination. JETDEALS - Find last-minute flights for a fun, spontaneous adventure, where you're guaranteed to meet new people, even if networking is not the main goal.

JetSmarter revolutionized air travel, recognized that we currently live in a mobile society, and fostered a fast-paced, fun, inspiring lifestyle. Their mission is to propel travelers toward a greater awareness of life and adventure by using science and advanced mobile technology. Luxury flights are just a tap away with the JetSmarter app, connecting members to more than just travel. Never waste another minute in the air. Instead, let JetSmarter connect you with leaders from every walk of life, while traveling anywhere in the world.

