Global UAV Propulsion System Market (2017-2022) - Increased Requirement of Noise Reduction UAVs Amongst Military Forces For Surveillance Missions

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global UAV Propulsion System Market - Analysis and Forecast 2017-2022 - Focus on UAV Type and Engine Type" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

UAV technology has become one of the essential constituents which comprise a country's military mission nowadays. There is an increased requirement of noise reduction UAVs amongst military forces in order to carry out surveillance missions. Thus, an effective propulsion system is required so as to meet this particular requirement. The UAV propulsion system market has a huge growth potential due to a surge in the demand of UAVs from commercial and military applications. Various types of propulsion systems are being used in the UAVs depending on size of the aircraft. The central elements of the propulsion systems are:

1. Energy source: fossil fuels, chemicals, biofuels, solar energy, electricity, methanol, hydrogen and energy mechanics

2. Storage Media: batteries, capacitor, metal hydrides and tanks

3. Mechanical Energy converter: fuel cell + electric motor, internal combustion engine

4. Lift/thrust converter: fan, rotor, propeller, jet engine

The demand for UAV propulsion systems is rapidly gaining pace in the aerospace and defense industry owing to the flourishing level of future demand for unmanned aerial vehicles. The rising demand from defense and commercial applications are the major factors responsible for enhancing the growth of UAV propulsion system market, globally.

UAV propulsion system market has a high potential for the growth in the aerospace and defense industry which majorly attributed towards the high rate of proliferation of UAVs. Besides that, the increased usage in the commercial applications such as agriculture, photography, product delivery, and oil and gas has propelled the market.



Companies Mentioned



3W International GmbH

Austro Engine GmbH

GE Aviation

Göbler Hirthmotoren GmbH & Co. KG

Honeywell International

Orbital Corporation

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc.

Rotax Aircraft Engine

UAV Engine Limited



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Scope & Methodology



2 Market Dynamics



3 Competitive Insights



4 Industry Analysis



5 Global UAV Propulsion System Market



6 Global UAV Propulsion System Market by Engine Type



7 Global UAV Propulsion System Market by UAV Type



8 Global UAV Propulsion System Market by Geography



9 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8zmbh8/global_uav

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716