2017 Customer Service Excellence Recognition Program Winners Announced

Audible, T-Mobile and Mayo Medical Laboratories among honorees at Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

SANTA CLARA, California, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's Customer Service Excellence (CSE) Recognition Program honors world-class companies and individual leaders today for their outstanding achievement in distinct areas of customer service. CSE Recognition Program honorees will be presented with their award on October 18, 2017 at the 13th Annual Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange in Huntington Beach, California. In addition, the Customer Service Excellence High Achiever for each category will be announced at the event.

The CSE Recognition Program honors organizations and individuals that are breaking new ground in customer service excellence. Nominations are entered into one or more of five categories, including omni-channel customer experience, artificial intelligence, web customer experience, social media customer engagement and customer engagement analytics. There are several honorees in each category, from which one High Achiever in each category will be identified.

The CSE Recognition Program is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2017 Customer Service Excellence Recognition:

OMNI-CHANNEL CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

Newegg

Vida Health

Diligent Corporation

Nutshell

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Worthy

ReplyBuy

WEB CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

Vida Health

Nutshell

Zuora

MindTouch

Spongecell

SOCIAL MEDIA CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT

T-Mobile

Newegg

Zuora

Enso Rings

Audible

CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT ANALYTICS

ezCater

web.com

WeddingWire

Zuora

Dollar Shave

Castel Communications

Mayo Medical Laboratories

Audible

About The Customer Service Excellence Recognition Program

The Customer Service Excellence Recognition Program, made possible through the coordination of the Frost & Sullivan Customer Engagement Digital Transformation practice, Frost & Sullivan Research Insights practice and the Frost & Sullivan Customer Contact Executive MindXchange, honors companies and individual leaders that are shaping the future of Customer Service. Honored recipients have demonstrated achievement in one or more of five categories: Omni-channel Customer Experience, Artificial Intelligence, Web Customer Experience, Social Media Customer Engagement and Customer Engagement Analytics. There are several honorees in each category, from which one Highest Achiever in each category is identified.

Companies are vetted through a rigorous two-stage evaluation process. The initial stage involves the completion of a questionnaire application. Questions posed will range from customer engagement capabilities to business outcomes. Entrants are free to apply in one or more categories, provided responses are complete for each section.

Qualifying companies will then progress to the second stage for evaluation by a judging panel consisting of experts from the industry and Frost & Sullivan research analysts.

All honorees will be celebrated and the top-scoring project in each category will be announced at the 13th Annual Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, taking place October 15-18, 2017 at the Hyatt Huntington Beach Resort & Spa in Huntington Beach, California. For more information about the Customer Service Excellence Recognition Program, please go to www.frost.com/recognition.

