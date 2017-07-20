Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2017) - Alliance Growers (CSE: ACG) (FSE: 1LA), a diversified cannabis company, has executed on the first tranche of a financing commitment from Alumina Partners LLC. Alumina Partners LLC, a New York-based private equity firm, will be providing, through its Alumina Partners (Ontario) Ltd subsidiary, a $5 million equity facility, with an option to extend the commitment up to $10 million.

The initial investment will consist of a series of private placements of units with each offering occurring at the option of Alliance Growers. The units will be at a discount of 20% to the market, with the warrants at a premium of 50% to the market. The first tranche of 1 million units is priced at $0.105 per unit, with each unit consisting of 1 share and 1 full warrant, with the warrant exercisable at $0.21 for 5 years. The company is also issuing 150,000 shares, representing the commitment fee for this tranche of the financing.

Adi Nahmani, Managing Member of Alumina Partners, stated: "We are strong believers in the tremendous growth that lies ahead for the regulated cannabis industry. Alliance Growers has a robust multi-pronged approach to developing valuable assets in several key categories. We're excited to invest in them, and look forward to watching management accelerate the development of those assets to the benefit of all shareholders."

Alumina has invested in other cannabis companies, including Aurora Cannabis, Tetra Bio-Pharma, and Abattis Bioceuticals.

Dennis Petke, President and CEO stated: "We are thrilled with this ironclad endorsement from a company of the stature of Alumina Partners. To keep dilution to a minimum, we have only exercised on a small portion of the available equity facility. This offer of financing, in addition to other financing initiatives, will provide the Company with the financial capability that ensures Alliance Growers can execute on its business plan. The Company's primary objective at this stage is to secure the property for the Cannabis Botany Centre as soon as possible."

Alliance Growers has executed an agreement with Botanical Research In Motion International Inc., for a Canada Exclusive License to jointly develop and operate a 40,000 square foot facility to be the first of its kind in Western Canada to house a DNA Botany lab, extraction facility and Tissue Culture Plantlet Production facility to service the Cannabis market and agriculture market in general.

The proposed Cannabis Botany Centre will grow Cannabis plantlets using proprietary tissue culture propagation, specifically the "Chibafreen Invitro Plant Production System", which assures consistent composition and purity of each plantlet for the growers.

The company has strategic investments in other cannabis companies, including rights to a 50% ownership in a late stage ACMPR applicant, and another company preparing to apply for an ACMPR producer's license.

The shares are trading at $0.13, and with 41.1 million outstanding, the company is capitalized at $5.3 million.

