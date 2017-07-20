CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- Mobile Marketing & Technology Magazine today announced that McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm that serves leading businesses, governments, non-governmental organizations, and not-for-profits, will host an artificial intelligence (AI) workshop at the 2017 Mobile Payments Conference (MPC), being held August 28 - 30, 2017, at the Swissotel in Chicago, Illinois.

The half-day session will provide an end-to-end examination of AI's impact on mobile payments and banking. Presenters will first break down AI as a capability and discipline, and what sets it apart from similar functionality, then explore the potential for AI in both customer experience and business operations. Attendees will learn how AI can drive growth and create tangible value in payments and banking.

Program topics will include:

AI 101: What it is and what it's not

Conversational commerce: Full steam ahead or just hot air

From smart to smarter ops: Automation and optimization in banking and payments.

Show me the money: How AI and advanced analytics can optimize marketing and customer acquisition.

"The discussion of AI in payments and retailing has been around for years but its still not understood very well and people really need to see and hear about practical applications," said Robert Mau of McKinsey & Company. "The mobile device provides a massive amount of information and data that mobile payment providers, banks, and retailers are just beginning to understand and use."

Robert continued, "Retailers must capitalize on deep learning to ascertain what buyers find interesting and what offer or deal will make them buy. Banks must use the data to make better product offers and decide who's a better credit risk, wallet providers need to bridge these worlds and deliver more transaction volumes while directing people to the best deals and services. It's a huge challenge!"

"McKinsey & Company is universally-recognized among the world's most astute consulting firms, which for years has brought unparalleled expertise and guidance to the industry," said Marla Ellerman, MPC executive director and publisher of Mobile Marketing & Technology. "For conference attendees, this half-day program will provide a unique, unprecedented look into the world of artificial intelligence as it relates to mobile payments, through the eyes of one of the most respected names in global business leadership. We are honored to have McKinsey & Company host this workshop and support the 2017 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago."

Presented with firsthand commentary on trends and other factors affecting mobile commerce, with an emphasis on retail, online and person-to-person payments, consumer privacy and risk mitigation strategies, attendees will leave MPC 2017 with the necessary guidance and insight to navigate a landscape in constant flux.

Keynote presentations and breakout sessions will address the many new mobile commerce platforms, services, solutions, and standards that impact every facet of this exploding market.

Sponsored by Mobile Marketing & Technology Magazine, the Mobile Payments Conference attracts an executive level audience from all parts of the mobile commerce ecosystem which includes retailers, bankers, merchant services, marketing, customer experience and loyalty, and cybersecurity. MPC '17 marks the tenth Mobile Payments Conference that Mobile Marketing & Technology will produce, with this year's event focusing on, "Mobilizing Retail is the New Buzz."

About Mobile Payments Conference

The Mobile Payments Conference is more than mobile payments, it is an invitation into a growing elite group of professionals who are holding a conversation that never ends. The conference is the pivotal intersection between end users, operations, marketing, finance and technology where we will discuss and answer all your questions. Where other events just talk and present products, the Mobile Payments Conference is an experience through which you'll emerge with the knowledge, resources and relationships to thrive in a hyper-competitive market. Visit www.mobilepaymentconference.com.

Follow @MPCEvent on Twitter for show updates and breaking news!

CONTACT

Mostafa Razzak

JMRConnect

202.904.2048

m.razzak@jmrconnect.net



