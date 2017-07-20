Global Hydroponics Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025 - Increasing Focus on Medical Plants & Raising adoption of Vertical Farming

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Hydroponics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Hydroponics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $13.73 billion by 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing population causing demand for food, increasing focus on medical plants, and raising adoption of vertical farming.

Based on equipment the market is categorized into communication technology, irrigation systems, LED grow light, heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), control systems, material handling, and other equipment.

By system type the market is segmented by liquid hydroponic systems, aggregate hydroponic system. Further, liquid hydroponic systems categorized into nutrient film technique (NFT), floating hydroponics, and aeroponics. Again, aggregate hydroponic system divided into open systems, closed systems.

Depending on the crop the market is classified into tomato, lettuce & leafy vegetables, cucumber, strawberry, pepper, and other crops. On basis of input the market is segmented by growth medium, nutrients. Furthermore, growth medium divided into growrock, perlite & vermiculite, rockwool, and others. Nutrients categorized into micronutrients, macronutrients.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Hydroponics Market, By Equipment



5 Hydroponics Market, By System Type



6 Hydroponics Market, By Crop



7 Hydroponics Market, By Input



8 Hydroponics Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



AMCO Produce Inc.

American Hydroponics, Inc.

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

BetterGrow Hydro

Eurofresh Farms

General Hydroponics, Inc.

Greentech Agro, Llc

Heliospectra AB

Hydrodynamics International, Inc.

Hydrofarm, Inc.

HydroWholesale Inc

Koninklijke Philips NV

Logiqs B.V.

Lumigrow, Inc.

Village Farms International.

