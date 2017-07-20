

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The number of terrorist attacks and fatalities from terrorism across the globe have declined in 2016 from levels seen in the previous year, according to a US State Department report.



The State Department released its annual report, Country Reports on Terrorism 2016, Wednesday.



The report, based on a study by National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism at the University of Maryland, noted that the total number of terrorist attacks in 2016 decreased by nine percent and total deaths due to terrorist attacks decreased by 13 percent, compared to 2015. This was largely due to fewer attacks and deaths in Afghanistan, Syria, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Yemen.



Although terrorist attacks took place in 104 countries in 2016, they were heavily concentrated geographically. Fifty-five percent of all attacks took place in five countries - Iraq, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, and the Philippines, and 75 percent of all deaths due to terrorist attacks took place in five countries - Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Nigeria, and Pakistan.



Although ISIS was expelled from a significant amount of territory it had controlled at the beginning of 2016, it remained the top terrorist threat in 2016, the report says.



Iran continued to be the leading state sponsor of terrorism, according to the State Department. It noted that terrorist groups supported by Iran - most prominently Hizbullah - continued to threaten U.S. allies and interests even in the face of U.S.-led intensification of financial sanctions and law enforcement.



