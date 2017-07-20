Regulatory News:

M6 Group (Paris:MMT) announces the acquisition of FIDELITE FILMS, that holds a catalogue of 42 feature films, such as Astérix et Obélix au service de sa Majesté, Le petit Nicolas, Les Vacances du petit Nicolas, De l'autre côté du lit

With this targeted acquisition, M6 Group continues the consolidation of its activities of distribution of audiovisual rights by extending its catalogue, which now contains almost 1 300 full-length feature films.

M6 Métropole Télévision est une société cotée sur Euronext Paris, compartiment A

