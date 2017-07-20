

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Denver, Colorado based low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines will expand its services to 21 cities. The airline which serves 80 cities in the U.S., Mexico and the Dominican Republic is planning to add 85 new routes.



Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier noted that the new non-stop routes is expected to provide more than 1000 new connecting route options.



The no-frills airline will add Ontario, Palm Springs and San Jose in California. Jacksonville and Pensacola would be the additional destinations in Florida, while Tulsa and Oklahoma city in Oklahoma. Washington, Texas, El Paso and Spokane will also be added.



The new expansion is expected to double the number of total routes. The airline projects to offer low fare service to almost 90 percent of the U.S. population by next spring.



By Summer 2018, the company expects to increase non-stop routes to nearly double to 314. It will add Tampa, Miami Orlando, Fort Myers, Cancun, Mexico will be the new destinations in winter.



