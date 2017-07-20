Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal commercial UV water purifier marketreport. This market research report also lists 18 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global commercial UV water purifier marketis gaining attention due to rising health concerns worldwide. When untreated water is consumed, it leads to different forms of ailments and health hazards. UV light used in UV water purifiers kill or inactivate contaminants by destroying the nucleic acids of microbial growth on a cellular level, thus killing them or disrupting their vital cellular functions rendering them unfit to multiply.

The global commercial UV water purifier market is witnessing increased expenditure on R&D activities, which is leading to product innovation and safety. Also, the vendors in the market are working to reduce the cost of upgrades as well as maintenance. Evolving technology and the growing demand are forcing vendors to deliver products with high efficiency.

"Intense competition, rapid advances in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and environmental regulations are key factors that confront the market growth. Also, the increase in stringent norms is making many investors reluctant to invest in the market. All the vendors in the market need to manage their sales, distribution, and working capital effectively to survive and continue their operations, as the market dynamics are volatile," saysThanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead water and waste managementanalyst from Technavio.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Aquafine

Aquafine is a manufacturer of UV equipment, providing solutions for chloramines and chlorine destructions, ozone destructions, and TOC reductions. The main aim of the company is to improve the quality of the product and protect the health of the people worldwide. The products of the company comply with the state, federal, as well as international regulations.

Atlantic Ultraviolet

Atlantic Ultraviolet designs, engineers, and manufactures UV purification equipment, UV air sanitizers, surface disinfection systems, along with the UV germicidal lamps. The products manufactured by the company serve all residential, commercial, and industrial applications.The UV water purifiers of the company comprise one or more germicidal UV lamps.

BWT

The Best Water Technology (BWT) Group is Europe's leading water technology company. The company serves industrial and commercial companies, private households, communities, and hotels worldwide. The UV purifier system manufactured by the company is well established for disinfecting water without the use of chemicals.

Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies offers UV disinfection solutions for industrial, aquatic, commercial, and high-purity applications. UV is also used for the removal of organic and inorganic chemicals, which include chloramines, ozone, chlorine, and total organic carbon. The R&D of the company focuses on waste reduction, desalination, energy and process efficiency, water reuse, and water and wastewater treatment products.

Xylem

Xylem provides water technology for both residential, commercial, and industrial purposes. The company provides wastewater and dewatering pumps, biologic treatments, filtration, and disinfection products for municipal and industrial use. The company was first of its kind to develop the electric submersible pump. Godwin, Lowara, Sanitaire, Wedeco and The Flygt are some of the brands of the company. The company has installed over 250,000 systems worldwide.

