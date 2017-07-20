

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 2 PLC



Annual General Meeting held on



Thursday 20 July 2017



At Accurist House, 44 Baker Street, London W1U 7AL



Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 ('the Company') hereby gives notification that, at the Annual General Meeting of the Company today, all the resolutions, as set out in full in the notice of meeting dated 5 June 2017, were duly passed.



Resolutions 1 to 8 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 9 to 11 related to Special Business and are detailed as follows:



Special Resolutions



9. To authorise the directors to allot Ordinary Shares under Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006. 10. To authorise the directors pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot equity securities for cash without regard to pre-emption rights. 11. To authorise the Company to generally and unconditionally make market purchases of Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company. All the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.



Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received up to 48 hours before the time of the meeting are set out below:



FOR DISCRETIONARY AGAINST WITHELD* Resolution No. No. of No. of Votes No. of No. of Total Votes Votes % of Votes Votes Votes % of votes % of Votes % of Votes % of Votes



Ordinary Business



1 3,829,580 364,114 4,802 4,709 4,203,205 91.11% 8.66% 0.12% 0.11% 100.00% ------------------ ----------- --------- --------- -------- ------------ 2 3,655,322 364,114 108,307 75,462 4,203,205 86.97% 8.66% 2.58% 1.79% 100.00% ------------------ ----------- --------- --------- -------- ------------ 3 3,592,420 372,068 156,915 81,802 4,203,205 85.47% 8.85% 3.73% 1.95% 100.00% ------------------ ----------- --------- --------- -------- ------------ 4 3,694,033 364,114 129,276 15,782 4,203,205 87.89% 8.66% 3.07% 0.38% 100.00% ------------------ ----------- --------- --------- -------- ------------ 5 3,662,474 405,950 71,269 63,512 4,203,205 87.14% 9.66% 1.70% 1.50% 100.00% ------------------ ----------- --------- --------- -------- ------------ 6 3,652,324 405,950 90,214 54,717 4,203,205 86.89% 9.66% 2.15% 1.30% 100.00% ------------------ ----------- --------- --------- -------- ------------ 7 3,714,348 405,950 31,770 51,137 4,203,205 88.37% 9.66% 0.75% 1.22% 100.00% ------------------ ----------- --------- --------- -------- ------------ 8 3,815,844 364,114 4,802 18,445 4,203,205 90.78% 8.66% 0.12% 0.44% 100.00% ------------------ ----------- --------- --------- -------- ------------ Special Business



9 3,696,628 382,621 88,987 34,969 4,203,205 87.95% 9.10% 2.12% 0.83% 100.00% ------------------ ----------- --------- --------- -------- ------------ 10 3,589,752 382,621 174,184 56,648 4,203,205 85.41% 9.10% 4.14% 1.35% 100.00% ------------------ ----------- --------- --------- -------- ------------ 11 3,725,805 372,642 88,342 16,416 4,203,205 88.64% 8.87% 2.10% 0.39% 100.00% ------------------ ----------- --------- --------- -------- ------------



*Please note that a Vote Withheld has no legal effect and will not be counted in the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.



A copy of the resolutions approved at the Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing online at the following web-site address:



http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do



For further information please contact:



Stuart Brookes



Company Secretary



Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc



01253 754740



