Global Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market Analysis & Trends Report 2014-2025

The "Global Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 11.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $1876.80 million by 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include modernization in healthcare packaging and growing demand for ascetic packaging and strict rules over the packaging of pharmaceutical products.

Based on application the market is categorized into food & beverage, cosmetic & personal care, pharmaceuticals and other applications.

Depending on the material type the market is segmented by polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE) and other material types. Polyethylene (PE) segment is further sub segmented into high density polyethylene (HDPE) and low density polyethylene (LDPE). Other material types are further sub segmented into ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH).

By product type, market is segregated by ampoules, bottles and vials. Ampoules segment is further sub segmented into 0.1-10 ml and 10-100 ml. Bottles segment is further sub segmented into 0.2-100 ml, 100-500 ml and Above 500 ml. Vials segment is further sub segmented into 0.1-10 ml and 10-50 ml.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Current Trends



Modernization in healthcare packaging

Growing demand for ascetic packaging and strict rules over the packaging of pharmaceutical products

Recent technological developments in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS)

Growth opportunities/investment opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market, By Application



5 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market, By Material Type



6 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market, By Product Type



7 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



Unither Pharmaceuticals

Pharmapack Co., Ltd.

Brevetti Angela S.R.L

Adinath International

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Shanghai Sunway International Trade Co., Ltd.

Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH

Hunan FE Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd

Wuxi Jingpai Machinery Co., Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG

Automatic Liquid Packaging Solutions, LLC

Mahanagar Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Weiler Engineering, Inc.

