

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets spent much of Thursday's session in positive territory, but remained stuck in a sideways pattern. However, the majority of the markets dropped in late trade and finished the session in the red.



There were a number of corporate earnings reports for investors to sift through Thursday, but most remained focused on today's policy decision from the European Central Bank.



The ECB left its key interest rates and massive stimulus unchanged for an eleventh straight session, and also kept the forward guidance intact, thus retaining the downward bias on asset purchases.



The Governing Council, led by ECB President Mario Draghi, kept all its three interest rates unchanged during the policy session in Frankfurt.



The main refi rate was held at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.40 percent. The marginal lending facility rate was kept at 0.25 percent.



The bank also retained its asset purchases of EUR 60 billion a month till December 2017, or beyond, if necessary. The size was reduced in March from EUR 80 billion.



'The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present levels for an extended period of time, and well past the horizon of the net asset purchases,' the bank said in a statement.



Though the robust economic expansion provides confidence that euro area inflation will hit the target in future, it is yet to show any convincing trend of a pickup, prompting policymakers to delay a review of the massive stimulus until the fall, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Thursday.



'Headline inflation is dampened by the weakness in energy prices,' Draghi said in his introductory statement to the post-decision press conference. 'Moreover, measures of underlying inflation remain overall at subdued levels.'



'Therefore, a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed for underlying inflation pressures to gradually build up and support headline inflation developments in the medium term,' he added.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.43 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.02 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.26 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.04 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.32 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.77 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.03 percent.



In Paris, Publicis Groupe rallied 4.60 percent as the advertising giant delivered better-than-expected results for the second quarter, driven by an uptick in its North American business.



Payments group Ingenico jumped 5.05 percent after it agreed to buy Swedish rival Bambora from Nordic Capital for 1.5 billion euros.



In London, Sports Direct soared 11.44 percent as founder Mike Ashley named a new chief financial officer.



Food and consumer products giant Unilever rose 1.74 percent. The company said it expects full-year underlying operating margin to grow by at least 100 basis points, as against 80 basis points projected earlier.



easyJet dropped 5.92 percent. The budget carrier made some cautious comments on the outlook for summer pricing.



Carillion fell 5.59 percent. Reuters reported that Oxfordshire County Council is debating the future of a facilities management deal with the crisis-hit construction firm.



Moneysupermarket.com plunged 2.50 percent after a profit warning.



Engineering firm ABB tumbled 2.76 percent in Zurich after its second-quarter net profit came in below consensus estimates.



Nordea Bank sank 5.15 percent in Stockholm after reporting a 26 percent fall in second-quarter net profit.



The euro area current account surplus increased in May largely driven by trade surplus and primary income, data from the European Central Bank showed Thursday. The current account surplus increased to EUR 30.1 billion in May from 23.5 billion in April.



Eurozone government debt to gross domestic product increased slightly in the first quarter, Eurostat reported Thursday. Government debt to GDP in euro area came in at 89.5 in the first quarter versus 89.2 percent in the previous quarter.



Germany's producer price inflation eased to a five-month low in June, data from Destatis showed Thursday.



Producer prices climbed 2.4 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.8 percent rise in May. A similar slower pace was last seen in January.



Nonetheless, the pace of increase was slightly faster than the expected 2.3 percent.



UK retail sales recovered at a faster than expected pace in June, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed Thursday. Retail sales grew 0.6 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 1.1 percent fall in May. Sales were forecast to gain 0.4 percent.



A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a much bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended July 15th. The report said initial jobless claims fell to 233,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week's revised level of 248,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 245,000 from the 247,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity grew at a notably slower rate in the month of July, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday. The Philly Fed said its index for current manufacturing activity in the region slumped to 19.5 in July from 27.6 in June.



While a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity, economists had expected the index to show a much more modest drop to 24.0.



Pointing to continued growth in the U.S. economy, the Conference Board released a report on Thursday showing a bigger than expected increase by its index of leading economic indicators. The Conference Board said its leading economic index climbed by 0.6 percent in June after rising by a revised 0.2 percent in May.



Economists had expected the index to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



