Global Thermal Power Market 2016-2024 - Clean Coal Power Technologies to Drive Global Thermal Power Generation Sector

The "Thermal Power - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Thermal Power in terms of Power Generation in Million Kilowatt-hours by the following Fuel Types:
- Gas
- Oil
- Coal
The report profiles 125 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Thermal Power Generation Companies
- AES Corporation (USA)
- American Electric Power Company, Inc. (USA)
- Beijing Jingneng Power Co., Ltd. (China)
- China Huaneng Group (China)
- China Huadian Corporation (China)
- Dominion Energy, Inc. (USA)
- Duke Energy Corporation (USA)
- Dynegy, Inc. (USA)
- EDF (France)
- Enel S.p.A. (Italy)
- EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG (Germany)
- Energy Future Holdings Corp. (USA)
- Engie (France)
- Iberdrola, S.A. (Spain)
- National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (India)
- NRG Energy, Inc. (USA)
- Southern Company (USA)
- SSE plc (UK)
- Tata Power (India)
- The Tokyo Electric Power Company, Incorporated (Japan)
- Thermal Power Generation Equipment Manufacturers
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)
- Doosan Power Systems (UK)
- GE Power (USA)
- Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) (Japan)
- Siemens Power and Gas (Germany)
- Toshiba Corporation Energy Systems & Solutions Company (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Thermal Power: A Dependable Source of Energy that Meet Diverse Power Needs Worldwide
Despite Coal-Fired Thermal Power Dominance, Several Issues Hamper Market Prospects for Coal in the Long Term
Global Coal Demand Face Declining Trend
Coal Gravitating Towards East
Chinese Policies Determine Global Coal Market Dynamics
Despite Slowdown, China Remains Largest Coal Producer & Consumer Globally
Declining Utilization Rates and Idle Capacity Characterize Existing Thermal Plants
Despite Paris Agreement, No Major Initiatives on Carbon Capture and Storage
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Dynamics in the Global Energy Sector
Global Energy Trends Summarized
Slower Growth
New Technologies and Fuels to Provide Competitive Advantage
Policies Encourage Clean Energy
Changing Global Power Sector Landscape
Power Sector Innovations: Both Supportive and Disruptive
Cyber Security Become Critical
Global Market Outlook
China: Growth Engine for the Global Thermal Power Market
Coal Power Continues to Dominate Chinese Power Generation
2. THERMAL POWER GENERATION EQUIPMENT: COMPETITION
Aggressive Product Pricing Strategies Shackles Technological Innovation
Steam Turbine Suppliers Expand Geographic Reach in Response to Accelerating Demand
Asian Companies Dominate Global Coal-Fired Turbines Market
Manufacturers to Focus on Delivering Better Performing and Cost-efficient Boilers
Boiler Suppliers Adopts Go Green' Approach
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
Growing Number of Thermal Power Plants with Enhanced Operational Efficiencies and Reduced Emissions Drive Healthy Market Growth
Clean Coal Power Technologies to Drive Global Thermal Power Generation Sector
Rising Investments in Clean Technology-Based Coal Power Capacities
Need for Attaining Energy Security, Stability, and Independence while Minimizing Carbon Footprint Drive Adoption
Cleaner Coal Technologies: Need of the Hour in the United States
Spiraling Electricity Appetite from Ballooning Global Population Drive Market DemanD
Steam Turbines: Integral for Thermal Power Generation
Steam Turbine MRO Market to Post Strong Gains in the Short-Term
Green Technologies in Coal-Fired Power Plants Boost Steam Turbines Demand in Asia-Pacific
Growing Environment Concerns Drive Cogeneration Adoption in Thermal Power Plants
Different Performance Classes
Plants for Heat-driven Applications with Electric Power as By-product
Plants for Power-driven Applications Can Supply Electric Power and Heat if Needed
Longer Shutdown Periods for Medium-load Plants
Growing Demand for Peak-load Operations with Renewable Power Sources
Increasing Modernization Initiatives Drive Demand for Turbine Gearbox in Thermal Power Plants
Growing Trend towards Fuel Diversification Favors Gas-Based Thermal Power
Need for Reducing Emissions Drives Natural Gas-Based Thermal Power Generation
Favorable Regulations Spur Demand for Gas Turbines
NOx Reduction Techniques Commonly Deployed in Thermal Power Generation Plants
Waste Heat Boilers Enhance Efficiency Levels of Thermal Power Plants
Increasing Demand for Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers Augurs Well for the Market
Developing Countries, Spearheaded by Asia-Pacific, Drive Current and Future Growth
Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Volume) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, USA, Canada, and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Liberalization and Privatization of the Electricity Sector: An Important Growth Driver in the Developing Countries
Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Sources Rubs Off Sheen of Fossil Fuel-Based Thermal Power
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries
Revival of Nuclear Power Programs Pose Threat to Thermal Power Generation
4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Intelligent Fossil Fuel Based Power Generation Plants
GE's Digital Power Plants for the Future
HELE Coal Technologies
Carbon Capture and Storage
Coal Gasification: Vital to Realize Low Carbon Economy in Reality
Coal-to-Liquids (CTL) Technology
Recent Innovations in Clean Energy Technologies
DR Program
Energy Storage Technologies
Floating Turbines
Thermal Solar Energy
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current)
Hybrid Power Plants
Carbon Capture Technology
Thermal Dynamic Computer
Notable Boiler Advancements
Advanced PFBC (A-PFBC)
Integrated Coal Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC)
Supercritical Technology
3D Printing in Gas Turbine Manufacturing
Selective Laser Melting
Tomo-Lithographic Molding
Liquid CO2 Turbines
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Thermal Power Station
Types of Thermal Energy Plants
Coal: A Primer
Types of Coal and Major Applications
Other Fascinating Facts about Coal
Components, Systems, and Processes in Thermal Power Generation: Brief Description
Air Path
Reheater
Steam Turbine Generator
Fly Ash Collection
Auxiliary Systems
Boiler Water Make-Up
Fuel Preparation System
Barring Gear
Oil System
Generator Cooling
Generator High-Voltage System
Monitoring and Alarm System
Battery-Based Emergency Communication and Lighting
Circulating Water System
Coal Fuel Transport to Storage and Site
Power/Electricity Generation: A Macro Perspective
Thermal Power Plants
Fossil-fuel Power Plants
Cogeneration
Combined-Cycle Plants and Biomass Plants
Nuclear Plants
Kinetic Plants
Hydro-electric Plants
Wind Power
Energy Efficiency of Thermal Power Stations Vis-Ã -vis Other Power Stations
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
FPL to Shut Down Coal-Fired Power Plant SJRPP
MHPS Constructs Coal Gasification Furnace Plant in Japan
Mitsubishi to Sell Interest in Coal Mines in Australia
PT SB Partners with China Huadian to Construct Coal-Fired Power Stations in Indonesia
Dynegy Shuts Down Coal-fired Power Plant
PSEG Closes Its Coal-Fired Plants in New Jersey
MHPS to Restructure Domestic Manufacturing Bases
Cerro Pabellón Geothermal Power Plant Commences Delivery of Electricity
TEPCO Inks Agreement with Chubu to Integrate Thermal Power Business into JERA
MHPS to Supply Geothermal Power Generation Facilities for Kenya Electricity Generating Company
BHEL Sets Up New Thermal Power Plant in Sudan
ENGIE Constructs Geothermal Power Generation Plant in Indonesia
Marubeni Acquires Stakes in Puting Bato Thermal Power Station
MHPS Supplies Gas Turbine Preventive Detection Services to China Shenhua Guohua Power
Enel Commences Operations at Geothermal-hydro Power Plant in Utah
Mitsubishi and Joban Form Joint Ventures
ENGIE Establishes Marine Geothermal Power Plant in France
MHPS to Supply Geothermal Power Plant Steam Turbine for Costa Rican Institute of Electricity
TEPCO Inks Agreement with Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
MHPS to Supply Steam Turbine Set to Chang Chun Petrochemical
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg Acquires Connected Wind Services
NextEra Energy to Acquire Shares of Energy Future Holdings in Oncor Electric Delivery Company
Enel Collaborates with PT ONE for Geothermal Power Project
TEPCO Commences Operations at Kawasaki Thermal Power Station
MHPS to Supply Two Steam Turbines and Generators for Waste-to -Energy Project
Enel Inks MoU with PT PLN Persero for Sustainable Power Generation in Indonesia
Siemens to Expand Three Power Stations in Bolivia
BHEL Sets Up New Thermal Power Plant in Bangladesh
BHEL Commissions Two Units of Thermal Power Plant
BHEL Commissions Thermal Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh
MHPS to Provide Thermal Power Generation Systems Field Services
BHEL Commissions Supercritical Thermal Power Station in India
BHEL Commissions Thermal Power Plant in North Eastern India
MHPS Inks Agreement with KEPCO to Develop Gas Turbine Combustion & Measurement Technology
Sembcorp Industries Inaugurates Sembcorp Gayatri Power Complex in India
MHPS to Supply Boiler, Steam Turbine and Generator to San Buenaventura Power Station
ENGIE Collaborates with Reykjavik Geothermal for Geothermal Energy
MHPS and Daelim to Supply Boiler to Shinseocheon Thermal Power Station
GE Acquires Power & Grid Businesses from Alstom
JSW Energy to Acquire Bina Thermal Power Station from Jaypee Group
GE to Upgrade Gas Turbines at Thermal Power Plant in Japan
BHEL Commissions Super Thermal Power Station (NTPC)
DTEK Commences Operations at Reconstructed Thermal Power Unit
MHPS to Deliver Two Sets of Supercritical Pressure Coal-fired Steam Turbines and Boilers in India
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
