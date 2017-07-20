Global Thermal Power Market 2016-2024 - Clean Coal Power Technologies to Drive Global Thermal Power Generation Sector

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Thermal Power - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Thermal Power in terms of Power Generation in Million Kilowatt-hours by the following Fuel Types:

Gas

Oil

Coal

The report profiles 125 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Thermal Power Generation Companies

AES Corporation ( USA )

) American Electric Power Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Beijing Jingneng Power Co., Ltd. ( China )

) China Huaneng Group ( China )

) China Huadian Corporation ( China )

) Dominion Energy, Inc. ( USA )

) Duke Energy Corporation ( USA )

) Dynegy, Inc. ( USA )

) EDF (France)

Enel S.p.A. ( Italy )

) EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG ( Germany )

) Energy Future Holdings Corp. ( USA )

) Engie (France)

Iberdrola, S.A. ( Spain )

) National Thermal Power Corporation Limited ( India )

) NRG Energy, Inc. ( USA )

) Southern Company ( USA )

) SSE plc (UK)

Tata Power ( India )

( ) The Tokyo Electric Power Company, Incorporated ( Japan )

) Thermal Power Generation Equipment Manufacturers

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited ( India )

) Doosan Power Systems (UK)

GE Power ( USA )

) Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) ( Japan )

) Siemens Power and Gas ( Germany )

) Toshiba Corporation Energy Systems & Solutions Company ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Thermal Power: A Dependable Source of Energy that Meet Diverse Power Needs Worldwide

Despite Coal-Fired Thermal Power Dominance, Several Issues Hamper Market Prospects for Coal in the Long Term

Global Coal Demand Face Declining Trend

Coal Gravitating Towards East

Chinese Policies Determine Global Coal Market Dynamics

Despite Slowdown, China Remains Largest Coal Producer & Consumer Globally

Declining Utilization Rates and Idle Capacity Characterize Existing Thermal Plants

Despite Paris Agreement, No Major Initiatives on Carbon Capture and Storage

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Dynamics in the Global Energy Sector

Global Energy Trends Summarized

Slower Growth

New Technologies and Fuels to Provide Competitive Advantage

Policies Encourage Clean Energy

Changing Global Power Sector Landscape

Power Sector Innovations: Both Supportive and Disruptive

Cyber Security Become Critical

Global Market Outlook

China: Growth Engine for the Global Thermal Power Market

Coal Power Continues to Dominate Chinese Power Generation



2. THERMAL POWER GENERATION EQUIPMENT: COMPETITION

Aggressive Product Pricing Strategies Shackles Technological Innovation

Steam Turbine Suppliers Expand Geographic Reach in Response to Accelerating Demand

Asian Companies Dominate Global Coal-Fired Turbines Market

Manufacturers to Focus on Delivering Better Performing and Cost-efficient Boilers

Boiler Suppliers Adopts Go Green' Approach



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS

Growing Number of Thermal Power Plants with Enhanced Operational Efficiencies and Reduced Emissions Drive Healthy Market Growth

Clean Coal Power Technologies to Drive Global Thermal Power Generation Sector

Rising Investments in Clean Technology-Based Coal Power Capacities

Need for Attaining Energy Security, Stability, and Independence while Minimizing Carbon Footprint Drive Adoption

Cleaner Coal Technologies: Need of the Hour in the United States

Spiraling Electricity Appetite from Ballooning Global Population Drive Market DemanD

Steam Turbines: Integral for Thermal Power Generation

Steam Turbine MRO Market to Post Strong Gains in the Short-Term

Green Technologies in Coal-Fired Power Plants Boost Steam Turbines Demand in Asia-Pacific

Growing Environment Concerns Drive Cogeneration Adoption in Thermal Power Plants

Different Performance Classes

Plants for Heat-driven Applications with Electric Power as By-product

Plants for Power-driven Applications Can Supply Electric Power and Heat if Needed

Longer Shutdown Periods for Medium-load Plants

Growing Demand for Peak-load Operations with Renewable Power Sources

Increasing Modernization Initiatives Drive Demand for Turbine Gearbox in Thermal Power Plants

Growing Trend towards Fuel Diversification Favors Gas-Based Thermal Power

Need for Reducing Emissions Drives Natural Gas-Based Thermal Power Generation

Favorable Regulations Spur Demand for Gas Turbines

NOx Reduction Techniques Commonly Deployed in Thermal Power Generation Plants

Waste Heat Boilers Enhance Efficiency Levels of Thermal Power Plants

Increasing Demand for Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers Augurs Well for the Market

Developing Countries, Spearheaded by Asia-Pacific, Drive Current and Future Growth

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Volume) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, USA, Canada, and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Liberalization and Privatization of the Electricity Sector: An Important Growth Driver in the Developing Countries

Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Sources Rubs Off Sheen of Fossil Fuel-Based Thermal Power

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Revival of Nuclear Power Programs Pose Threat to Thermal Power Generation



4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Intelligent Fossil Fuel Based Power Generation Plants

GE's Digital Power Plants for the Future

HELE Coal Technologies

Carbon Capture and Storage

Coal Gasification: Vital to Realize Low Carbon Economy in Reality

Coal-to-Liquids (CTL) Technology

Recent Innovations in Clean Energy Technologies

DR Program

Energy Storage Technologies

Floating Turbines

Thermal Solar Energy

HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current)

Hybrid Power Plants

Carbon Capture Technology

Thermal Dynamic Computer

Notable Boiler Advancements

Advanced PFBC (A-PFBC)

Integrated Coal Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC)

Supercritical Technology

3D Printing in Gas Turbine Manufacturing

Selective Laser Melting

Tomo-Lithographic Molding

Liquid CO2 Turbines



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Thermal Power Station

Types of Thermal Energy Plants

Coal: A Primer

Types of Coal and Major Applications

Other Fascinating Facts about Coal

Components, Systems, and Processes in Thermal Power Generation: Brief Description

Air Path

Reheater

Steam Turbine Generator

Fly Ash Collection

Auxiliary Systems

Boiler Water Make-Up

Fuel Preparation System

Barring Gear

Oil System

Generator Cooling

Generator High-Voltage System

Monitoring and Alarm System

Battery-Based Emergency Communication and Lighting

Circulating Water System

Coal Fuel Transport to Storage and Site

Power/Electricity Generation: A Macro Perspective

Thermal Power Plants

Fossil-fuel Power Plants

Cogeneration

Combined-Cycle Plants and Biomass Plants

Nuclear Plants

Kinetic Plants

Hydro-electric Plants

Wind Power

Energy Efficiency of Thermal Power Stations Vis-Ã -vis Other Power Stations



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

FPL to Shut Down Coal-Fired Power Plant SJRPP

MHPS Constructs Coal Gasification Furnace Plant in Japan

Mitsubishi to Sell Interest in Coal Mines in Australia

PT SB Partners with China Huadian to Construct Coal-Fired Power Stations in Indonesia

Dynegy Shuts Down Coal-fired Power Plant

PSEG Closes Its Coal-Fired Plants in New Jersey

MHPS to Restructure Domestic Manufacturing Bases

Cerro Pabellón Geothermal Power Plant Commences Delivery of Electricity

TEPCO Inks Agreement with Chubu to Integrate Thermal Power Business into JERA

MHPS to Supply Geothermal Power Generation Facilities for Kenya Electricity Generating Company

BHEL Sets Up New Thermal Power Plant in Sudan

ENGIE Constructs Geothermal Power Generation Plant in Indonesia

Marubeni Acquires Stakes in Puting Bato Thermal Power Station

MHPS Supplies Gas Turbine Preventive Detection Services to China Shenhua Guohua Power

Enel Commences Operations at Geothermal-hydro Power Plant in Utah

Mitsubishi and Joban Form Joint Ventures

ENGIE Establishes Marine Geothermal Power Plant in France

MHPS to Supply Geothermal Power Plant Steam Turbine for Costa Rican Institute of Electricity

TEPCO Inks Agreement with Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

MHPS to Supply Steam Turbine Set to Chang Chun Petrochemical

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg Acquires Connected Wind Services

NextEra Energy to Acquire Shares of Energy Future Holdings in Oncor Electric Delivery Company

Enel Collaborates with PT ONE for Geothermal Power Project

TEPCO Commences Operations at Kawasaki Thermal Power Station

MHPS to Supply Two Steam Turbines and Generators for Waste-to -Energy Project

Enel Inks MoU with PT PLN Persero for Sustainable Power Generation in Indonesia

Siemens to Expand Three Power Stations in Bolivia

BHEL Sets Up New Thermal Power Plant in Bangladesh

BHEL Commissions Two Units of Thermal Power Plant

BHEL Commissions Thermal Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh

MHPS to Provide Thermal Power Generation Systems Field Services

BHEL Commissions Supercritical Thermal Power Station in India

BHEL Commissions Thermal Power Plant in North Eastern India

MHPS Inks Agreement with KEPCO to Develop Gas Turbine Combustion & Measurement Technology

Sembcorp Industries Inaugurates Sembcorp Gayatri Power Complex in India

MHPS to Supply Boiler, Steam Turbine and Generator to San Buenaventura Power Station

ENGIE Collaborates with Reykjavik Geothermal for Geothermal Energy

MHPS and Daelim to Supply Boiler to Shinseocheon Thermal Power Station

GE Acquires Power & Grid Businesses from Alstom

JSW Energy to Acquire Bina Thermal Power Station from Jaypee Group

GE to Upgrade Gas Turbines at Thermal Power Plant in Japan

BHEL Commissions Super Thermal Power Station (NTPC)

DTEK Commences Operations at Reconstructed Thermal Power Unit

MHPS to Deliver Two Sets of Supercritical Pressure Coal-fired Steam Turbines and Boilers in India



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



