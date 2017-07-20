Regulatory News:

Groupe aufeminin (Paris:FEM) (ISIN: FR0004042083, Ticker: FEM)1st creator of communities, announces its revenues for the first half of 2017.

Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon, CEO of the aufeminin group, says: "The aufeminin group is continuing its growth, within a changing environment and despite heightened competition, notably with an acceleration in the European online advertising market's transformations. Our progression emphasises the pertinence of our strategic choices, particularly our developments in programmatic advertising and e-commerce, and we are going to accelerate our transformation and adapt our structures at a faster pace in order to cope with it.

Revenues up by 5%

Revenues (€ thousands) H1 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 H1 2016 Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Total 53,679 28,063 25,616 51,037 27,261 23,776 of which: France 25,064 12,964 12,100 24,698 13,221 11,477 of which: International 28,615 15,099 13,516 26,339 14,040 12,299

Over the 1st half of this year, the aufeminin group recorded revenues of €53.7 million, up 5.2%. Beyond a high reference base, notably in the 2nd quarter, the performances of the Group's brands reflect their respective positioning on very contrasting markets:

on the French market, revenues were up slightly at €25.1 million, still driven by aufeminin's activity and by My Little Paris;

International activity generated revenues of €28.6 million, up 8.6%. Activity is continuing to benefit from the excellent performances of Livingly Media on the US market and My Little Paris in Japan, whilst the main European markets do not yet reflect the ongoing repositioning of our main brands.

Ongoing restructuring and transformation of the Group within a fast-changing environment

The Group is continuing the transformation of its economic model and business mix through an acceleration and faster European deployment of "programmatic display advertising" and "content marketing" activities developed in the United States by Livingly Media. This global deployment will eventually allow it to better rationalise its resources.

Simultaneously, the Group is continuing to substantially develop e-commerce activities in order to stabilize revenues that are recurrent and less prone to cyclical fluctuations.

This ambitious growth and transformation programme is supplemented by MyLittleParis' innovative strategy in "brand content" through large-scale transitory events enabling brands to directly rub shoulders with their communities and better share their values.

The investments required to carry out this transformation should weigh on the Group's performance in the first half of 2017.

Next press release:

14 September, 2017 (after market): results for the 1st half of 2017

http://corporate.aufeminin.com

About aufeminin

1st creator of communities, the Groupe aufeminin provides an editorial and community-based offer covering all the most popular topics amongst women: Fashion, Beauty, Parenthood, Cooking, News, Entertainment, etc.

With media brands such as aufeminin, Marmiton, My Little Paris, Merci Alfred, Onmeda, Zimbio.com, Livingly.com and Stylebistro.com, the Group is present in more than 20 countries in Europe, North Africa, North America and Latin America.

With a global audience of 143 million monthly visitors (1), the Groupe's presence is gaining momentum on all platforms such as mobile, videos and social networks.

The Groupe aufeminin, which is 78.43% owned by the Axel Springer group, is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0004042083, Ticker: FEM). In 2016, the Group recorded revenue of €107 million and an EBITDA of €24.7 million.

[1] Source: Google Analytics, Groupe aufeminin without deduplication May 2017

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720006015/en/

Contacts:

Newcap

Investor relations :

Mathilde Bohin Marc Willaume

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 1311

aufeminin@newcap.eu