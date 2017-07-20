TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX: D.UN) today announced its July 2017 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The July distribution will be payable on August 15, 2017 to unitholders of record as at July 31, 2017.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is focused on owning, leasing and managing well-located, high-quality office properties. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

