

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Brooklyn couple claims that JetBlue booted them from a flight after their 1-year-old daughter kicked a passenger's seat. However, the airline has a different story to tell. According to the airline officials, the couple were removed from the flight after 'a verbal altercation that included physical threats.'



On July 2, Tamir Raanan and his wife Mandy Ifrah were returning to New York from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when their daughter Eden began kicking another passenger's seat.



According to Daily News, Ifrah apologized to the annoyed passenger. However, 'Before we know it, the pilot says we're going back to the gate - and then security came onto the flight and said we have to get our things and get off the flight,' Ifrah told The News. 'We kept asking, 'What's the reason you're kicking us off the flight?'



Meanwhile, JetBlue claims that 'after a verbal altercation that included physical threats and profanities against a nearby customer, the aircraft door was reopened and our airports team politely asked the customers to step off to discuss the situation.'



JebBlue says that the customer refused repeated requests. Law enforcement escorted them out of the gate area and they were provided with a refund.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX