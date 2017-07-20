According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global digital camera market is expected to exceed USD 2 billion by 2021.

This research report titled 'Global Digital Camera Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Ujjwal Doshi, a lead analyst at Technavio for consumer electronics research, "Digital cameras are preferred by professionals' due to their responsive performances, outstanding low-light capabilities, and fast and continuous shooting rates with full HD video capabilities. The image processors in digital cameras generate pictures and videos that are rich in image quality, detail, color, tones, and gradations."

The market research analysis categorizes the global digital camera market into four major segments based on the type of digital cameras. They are:

Digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras

Compact digital cameras

Bridge compact digital cameras

Mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras

DSLR cameras

DSLR cameras are high-end, versatile cameras that are available at around USD 300 in the market. These cameras use single-lens reflex method combined with a digital image sensor, which reflects the light passing through the lens using a separate optical viewfinder. They come with large image sensors to generate better quality images and are bigger in size as compared to compact consumer cameras.

Features such as automatic mode, manual mode, aperture priority, shutter priority, and on program mode are very popular among the end-users. These features are not possible in compact digital cameras. Some of the popular DSLR cameras available in the market are Canon EOS 77D, Canon EOS 5DS R, Nikon D3300, and Pentax K-50.

Compact digital cameras

Compact digital cameras are the simplest forms of cameras that are currently available in the market. They are also called point and shoot cameras. The current digital compact cameras are equipped with the completely automatic mode, which helps beginners to take advantage of the point and shoot feature.

Also, these cameras have various scene modes, such as sports, portrait, landscape, and fireworks. Manual adjustments such as the setting of shutter speed and lens aperture are also automatically set.

Bridge compact digital cameras

Bridge compact digital cameras or advanced compact cameras are better than basic compact cameras. These cameras provide more control over the camera features for varied exposure settings, such as semi-automatic, aperture priority, shutter priority, and program modes. These cameras also support manual mode while letting the photographer have full control over the camera's exposure setting.

"Bridge cameras have higher zoom lens range, which can be as much as fifty times more than other types of digital cameras. Most of the bridge cameras have weak image sensors and small lenses. A bridge camera with long zoom ranges is often called superzoom cameras," says Ujjwal.

Superzoom cameras have a single lens and have an average zoom range of a full-frame equivalent of 28mm while reaching beyond 1,200mm. These often come in the point and shoot body. Some of the popular superzoom cameras are Canon SX700 and Sony RX10 III.

Mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras

Mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras are also called compact system cameras. These cameras do not have viewfinders and therefore, are smaller than DSLR cameras. These cameras have LCD screens or electronic viewfinders, which enable the users to preview the scene while taking shots. They have stronger image sensors than compact cameras and can support a change of lens. Some of the popular cameras that fall under this category are Sony A7R II, Olympus PEN-F, Sony Alpha 6000, Sony A6300, and Panasonic Lumix DMC-G7.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Canon

Nikon

Panasonic

Samsung Electronics

Sony

