Global Surgical/ Operating Microscopes Market (2017-2023) - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 13%

The "Global Surgical/Operating Microscopes Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares And Forecast 2017 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global surgical/operating microscope market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 13% during the forecast period 2016-2023.

Due to high precision, improved illumination, good visualization and other several advantages offered by surgical microscopes, they are widely used in hospitals, physician and dental clinics and other outside facilities. Thus its application is enhancing the global surgical/operating microscope market.

North America had accounted for the largest market revenue share and has emerged as the leading market for surgical/operating microscope. The key factor contributing to the growth of surgical/operating microscope market in North America is the increasing demandfor sophisticated health care equipment and services along with supportive payment policies and insurance to easily avail medical treatments. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing marketregion for surgical/operating microscope market owing to the increasing geriatric population in countries suchas India, China etc.

Companies Mentioned

Accu-Scope Inc. (U.S.)

Alcon Surgical Equipments And Devices ( U.S.)

Alltion Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Ari Medical ( China )

) Carl Zeiss Ag ( Germany )

( ) Chammed (Korea )

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Global Surgical Corporation(U.S.)

Haag-Streit Surgical Gmbh ( Switzerland )

) Karl Kaps Gmbh ( Germany )

) Leica Microsystems ( Germany )

) Novartis( Switzerland )

) Seiler Precision Microscopes(U.S.)

Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd(Uk)

Topcon Corporation ( Japan )



