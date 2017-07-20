Vaccines and Influenza Drugs Market to Grow 10.24% CAGR by 2022 Says a new Research at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Influenza Drugs and Vaccines Market - By Drugs (Zanamivir, Oseltamivir Phosphate, Peramivir), By Vaccine (Trivalent, Quadrivalent) - Analysis By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2016-2021) report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Influenza Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global influenza market. Additionally, the report also highlights key development and new drugs launched by various companies across the globe.

Global Influenza Drugs and Vaccines Market is projected to display a steady growth rate represented by a CAGR of 10.24% during 2017 - 2022, chiefly driven by increasing spending over various immunization programmes. Rising awareness in relation to influenza virus, surging investment by companies in R&D and increasing number of immunization programmes organized by the government have been some of the factors backing the growth of Global Influenza Market.

Company Profile Analysis covered in this Report - Falvogen, Gilead Science and Bio Cryst, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Pasteur, Inc., CSL Limited, Astrazeneca, Protein Sciences Corporation, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Emergent Biosolutions, Emergent Biosolutions, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.Inc., and Alvogen.

Scope of the Report: Global Influenza Market; Regional Markets - North America, Europe, APAC, RoW; Country Analysis - US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan, China, India;

(Actual Period: 2012-2016E, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

By Segment Type: Influenza Vaccine Market, Influenza Drugs Market

By Vaccine Type: Trivalent, Quadrivalent

By Drug Type: Zanamivi, Oseltamivir Phosphate, Peramivir

Influenza Market: An Introduction

Global Influenza Market Overview

Global Influenza Market: Product Analysis

Global Influenza Vaccines & Drugs - Pipeline Analysis

Global Influenza Market, Breakdown By Region

