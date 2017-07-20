Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal event logistics marketreport. This research report also lists 12 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global event logistics market is expected to experience a high growth rate during the forecast period. The major reasons are the increase in trade activities and surge in demand for sports and entertainment events in key regions such as the US, the UK, China, and Australia. Prominent event logistics companies such as DHL, DB SCHENKER, KUEHNE NAGEL, and UPS, operating in various major countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, and China, are providing events logistics services to various event organizers.

Competitive vendor landscape

The market is highly competitive because of the presence of established players in the market. Vendors compete on a variety of factors such as performance, innovation, delivery speed, quality, price, supply chain capacity, and reliability. The element that provides a competitive edge in the market is the value-added services (VAS) provided by vendors.

"With growing trade and production in most of the regions, there is a surge in the requirement of event logistics services for organizing various trade fairs. The market is fragmented and localized with many establishments catering to each event logistics segment," says Shakti Jakhar, a lead logistics research analyst from Technavio.

Event organizers have high expectations from event logistics vendors for scheduled execution of events. There has been an increase in professionalism and maturity among event logistics providers in the market. Event logistics companies need to keep a tab on the workings of various events and provide customized services.

Top six event logistics market vendors

DHL International

DHL International delivers around 64 million letters each working day in Germany. The company provides various solutions to both private and business customers, ranging from physical, hybrid, merchandise and electronic letters and, to special services, such as registered cash on delivery, mail, and insurance. Its German network for post eCommerce parcel segment comprises 33 parcel centers, 82 mail centers, 2750 pack stations, and 29,000 retail outlets/points of sale.

DB SCHENKER

DB SCHENKER is an integrated logistics service provider. It supports global industry and trade in the exchange of goods using land transport, worldwide air and ocean freight, supply chain management, and contract logistics. The company is a part of Deutsche Bahn AG.

KUEHNE NAGEL

KUEHNE NAGEL provides its customers with advanced logistics solutions worldwide. The company provides logistics services to various sectors including fast-moving consumer goods, aerospace, automotive, high tech, pharma and healthcare, oil and gas logistics and retail.

UPS

UPS provides global package delivery services and supply chain management. The company provides logistics services to the global market that include contract logistics, distribution, ocean freight, air freight, transportation, ground freight, customs brokerage, financing, and insurance. UPS serves over 220 countries and territories worldwide.

Agility

Agility provides supply chain solutions to cater to complex and traditional customer needs. It operates in different type of industry segments such as chemicals, automotive, defense and government, industrial, oil and gas, pharma and life sciences, technology, and retail.

Rhenus Logistics

Rhenus Logistics provides logistics services such as freight, contract, and port logistics and public transport. It also provides supply chain solutions and VAS that cover sourcing, production, and distribution of products such as agricultural, vehicles, appliance building materials, coal, metal, books, forest products, steel, paper, and furniture.

