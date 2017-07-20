Regulatory News:

Mediawan (Paris:MDW) (Ticker: MDW ISIN: FR0013247137), an independent European audiovisual content platform, announces the completion of the acquisition of CC&C and the purchase of the minority interests in television channel RTL9 and pursue its ambitious development strategy in premium content.

Completion of the acquisition of CC&C, producer of the "Apocalypse" documentaries

Following the period of exclusive talks announced on June 6, Mediawan today carried out the purchase by Groupe AB of an 80% stake in CC&C from its founders and shareholders.

CC&C is an audiovisual production company that, since its creation in 2001, specializes in history and social programs, notably via the "Apocalypse" brand with series that recount the major events of the 20th century in a vivid manner through the perspective of ordinary people. This collection of historical documentaries has enjoyed record viewing figures in France and 165 other countries.

CC&C's founders retain a 20% stake in their company and benefit from standard 3-year liquidity clauses. They will continue the development of CC&C and the "Apocalypse" brand within Groupe AB, and will also be involved in the Toute l'Histoire channel's strategy.

Purchase of the minority interests (35%) in television channel RTL9

Groupe AB furthermore announces the acquisition of the 35% of minority interests in television channel RTL9 that it did not already own from CLT-UFA, from Luxembourg's RTL group.

It was back in 1998 that Groupe AB acquired a majority stake in RTL9. RTL9 is today one of the leading cable and satellite channel with audience ranking it amongst the top 5 players in pay TV. RTL9 is mainly focusing on entertainment with a strong focus on films and distributed via all majors pay services in France, Luxembourg, Switzerland and French-speaking Africa.

Acquisition of the rights to high-end series Babylon Berlin (16*52) for French-speaking European regions

Groupe AB has acquired all the distribution rights for French-speaking Europe for Babylon Berlin. This high-end international co-production directed by Tom Tykwer (Sense8, Le Parfum…), with a €40 million budget, is a project of an unprecedented scale for a non-English-language series.

Babylon Berlin has brought together some of Europe's largest coproduction companies (Sky UK, Sky Deutschland, Sky Italia, Beta Film, ARD) and pre-purchasers (DR Denmark, NRK Norway, Movistar/Telefonica Spain).

The series scooped the MIPdrama Screenings Grand Jury Prize in 2017.

Babylon Berlin will be broadcast on Sky Deutschland from October 13, 2017, and on other major European Pay-TV platforms from 2018.

About Mediawan

Mediawan was incorporated in December 2015 as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) for the purpose of acquiring one or more operating businesses or companies in the traditional and digital media content and entertainment industries in Europe. The Company was formed by Pierre- Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, and raised €250 million in April 2016 from an initial public offering on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

In March 2017, Mediawan acquired Groupe AB and became present in the content and media industries. Founded in 1977, Groupe AB is a leading independent editor, producer and distributor of audiovisual content in French-speaking Europe. It is primarily involved in producing and distributing series, television movies, cartoons and documentaries and in editing TV channels and bundled digital services. The group has a portfolio of 19 channels, widely distributed in French-speaking Europe and Africa. Groupe AB is one of the largest and most diversified content managers in France, with about 12,000 hours of programming in library and internal production of about 80 hours per year. In 2016, Groupe AB achieved adjusted revenues and EBITDA of, respectively, €160m and €37m.

Further information is available on Mediawan's website (www.mediawan.fr) and on Groupe AB's website (www.groupe-ab.fr

