

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions indicated Thursday he has no plans to resign despite criticism from President Donald Trump over his decision to recuse himself from the investigation of Russian meddling in last year's election.



'I have the honor of serving as attorney general,' Sessions said at a press conference. 'It's something that goes beyond any thought that I've ever had for myself.'



He added, 'We love this job, and we love this department and I plan to continue to do so as long as that is appropriate.'



The comments come after Trump suggested in an interview with the New York Times that he would not have nominated Sessions as Attorney General if he knew the former Senator would recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation.



'Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else,' Trump told the Times on Wednesday.



An early Trump supporter, Sessions recused himself from the investigation in March amid revelations he failed to disclose meetings with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign.



Trump argued that Sessions recusing himself shortly after taking over as Attorney General was 'very unfair to the president.'



'How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, 'Thanks, Jeff, but I'm not going to take you,' Trump said. 'It's extremely unfair - and that's a mild word - to the president.'



