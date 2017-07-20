Technavio analysts forecast the global freeze dried foods marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the projected period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global freeze dried foods market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented onproduct (freeze dried foods, freeze dried vegetables, freeze dried beverages, and freeze dried meat, fish, and seafood), distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialist retailers, convenience stores), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The global freeze dried foods market is expected to register a steady growth during the forecast period, which is mostly attributable to the rising demand for products with long shelf-life. Freeze drying keeps all the nutrients intact as the freezing process locks all the nutrients. Hence, freeze dried foods are said to be the future foods in the global market as consumer's lifestyle is continuously changing, and demand for foods that have a longer shelf life is consistently rising.

Technavio food and beverage research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global freeze dried foods market:

Relatively superior quality of freeze dried products

Rising demand from outdoor adventurers and camping groups

Increase in number of incidences of gluten allergies

Relatively superior quality of freeze dried products

Freeze drying is a dehydration process, which is also known as lyophilization. The advantage of freeze drying over other drying techniques such as spray drying or fluid bed drying is that during the freeze drying process, food is exposed to cold temperatures. This helps the food retain its natural properties, while in other techniques, the food does lose some or all of its natural properties.

Akash Pandey, a lead food research analyst at Technavio, says, "The freeze drying process involves eliminating all the moisture content in the food by first freezing it, followed by subliming. All these factors render the products a longer shelf life, which can be restored to the original structure. The processes also aid in the elimination of the risk of bacterial and fungal growth. Many traditional processes are now being replaced by freeze drying techniques."

Rising demand from outdoor adventurers and camping groups

Owing to the hectic schedule and changing lifestyle of the global population, consumers tend to find diverse ways to de-stress themselves. As such, the interest in outdoor adventures and other leisure activities is growing. There has also been an apparent increase in the disposable income worldwide, which is simultaneously encouraging more people to opt for camping and outdoor adventure, as consumers are now able to afford for such outings.

"Food and snacks that people consume on trips are very different than the routine food and are generally RTE foods with the original nutrition content intact. The foods that are carried on the trips should have a longer shelf life and lightweight as they can easily be carried in a backpack, and most desirably should be in a dried form. These determinants increase the demand for freeze dried foods, and thus aid in the growth of the global freeze dried foods market," adds Akash.

Increase in number of incidences of gluten allergies

The rate of food allergies, including gluten intolerances, which are caused by consuming foods like wheat, soybeans, eggs, milk, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, and peanuts, is increasing. Wheat allergies are common, and food items that trigger such allergies are bread, pasta, or any food items that contain wheat.

Many travelers who have celiac disease face difficulty in finding food when they are hiking or traveling outstation. Also, as not all restaurants in many places offer gluten-free menus, gluten-free variants of freeze dried foods become useful.

Top vendors:

Nestlé

OFD Foods

Unilever

Wise Company

