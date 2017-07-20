

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's choppy trading session little changed overall. The market spent much of the day in positive territory, but dropped into negative territory late in the afternoon. However, the market managed to inch back into the green just before the close of trade.



As expected, the ECB left its key interest rates and massive stimulus unchanged for an eleventh straight meeting, and also kept its forward guidance intact, thus retaining the downward bias on asset purchases.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.03 percent Thursday and finished at 9,027.37. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.05 percent, but the Swiss Performance Index gained 0.07 percent.



Engineering firm ABB tumbled 2.8 percent after its second-quarter net profit came in below consensus estimates.



Flavor and fragrance manufacturer Givaudan dropped 3.0 percent after it reported results for the first half of the year. Sales came in at the lower end of expectations.



Kuehne + Nagel fell 0.8 percent. The stock jumped yesterday after it reported financial results. Dufry declined 2.5 percent and Aryzta lost 1.0 percent. Adecco also finished lower by 0.6 percent.



Schindler increased 1.1 percent. Swatch climbed 1.1 percent and Richemont rose 0.3 percent.



Index heavyweight Roche advanced 0.5 percent after Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its 'Buy' rating on the stock. Novartis and Nestlé added 0.1 percent each.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX