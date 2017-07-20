

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Audi AG has created a huge uproar in China after the German luxury auto maker in one of its new advertisement compared buying a second-hand car with checking out a bride.



Audi apologized for the ad and said it deeply regretted for it. The company withdrew the ad from the world's largest car market. The ad shows a mother-in-law examining her son's bride at the altar. Thousands of Chinese people called the ad 'sexist and demeaning to women.'



According to reports, nearly half a million people mentioned 'Audi second hand car' on Chinese popular chat app WeChat.



In advertisement, an outdoor wedding is interrupted by the groom's mother, who rushes to the altar and starts checking out the bride's eyes, nose, ears and teeth.



The commercial then urges customers that 'An important decision must be made carefully.' An animation encourages viewers to visit a website selling 'Audi-approved' secondhand cars. 'Only with an official certification can you rest easy,' a male voice-over says.



