Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global hot water recirculation pumps market is highly fragmented with numerous international and local players playing major roles. They offer products based on the demands and applications of customers. Vendors primarily focus on countries with extreme cold climatic conditions, and countries that go through rapid industrialization and urbanization.

At present, the UAE leads the Middle East in terms of the number of facilities management companies offering building energy management (BEM) services along with other facilities services. Recirculation pumps are one of the important parts of the energy management systems. Vendors also offer customized products, such as pumps with timers, thermostats and motion sensors, based on consumer requirements.

"Hot water recirculation pumps have become an essential part of BEM systems as they help end-users save money, water, and energy. At present, the rapid development of the real estate market is driving the demand for BEM services. All new constructions in various regions need to maintain energy clauses enforced by governments, which augurs well for the growth of this market," says Bharath Kanniappan, lead automation research analyst from Technavio.

Danfoss

Danfoss provides innovative, energy-efficient and climate-friendly solutions to various industries. The hot water recirculating pumps the company offers are air and ground source pumps. Automatic variable speed controlled circulation pumps are used for tap water stratification and hot water gas heater.

Grundfos

Grundfos provides solutions to resolve water challenges. The company is known for the innovation, reliability, sustainability, and efficiency of its products. The company's hot water recirculation pumps can supply hot water instantly, reducing the annual domestic water use and power consumption involved in the process. The pumps are energy efficient, and some are fully automated with temperature control running at full speed operations.

NIBE

NIBE provides solutions for indoor climate control for both residential and commercial users. It is one of the important sustainable energy solution providers. It offers domestic heating products, including hot water pumps for residential as well as multifamily buildings that provide instant hot water without wastage. It has a well-established market in the Nordic countries and Northern Europe.

Taco Comfort Solutions

Taco Comfort Solutions manufactures high energy-efficient indoor cooling, heating systems. The company has a dedicated department that manufactures hot water recirculation pumps with smart features. They are designed to maximize the comfort of instant hot water for users. Its products are incorporated with timers that monitor the use of hot water in the first week and then provide based on the demand.

Xylem

Xylem offers a range of water systems, pumps, controllers, and valves. These products provide solutions in fluid technology applications. Some of the brands such as Bell Gosset and Goulds Water Technology are focused on manufacturing energy-efficient pumps. Goulds Water Technology is one of the brands that offer hot water recirculation pumps that can produce instant hot water with minimal energy consumption.

