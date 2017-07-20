Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2021 - Analysis By End Products & End Markets

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global hexagonal boron nitride market to grow at a CAGR of 5.38% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is commercialization and increasing demand for boron nitride nanotubes. Boron nitride nanotubes are available in the form of cylindrical tubes, similar to carbon nanotubes. These nanotubes possess superior mechanical properties, such as optical and infrared transparency, high tensile strength, electrical conductivity, thermal conductivity, flexible, and electrical insulation. These properties and the cost-effective nature of boron nanotubes are expected to increase their acceptance as alternatives to carbon nanotubes in a wide range of applications in pharma, healthcare, defense, aerospace, energy, and automotive industries.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Abundance of boron minerals. Boric acid and boron trioxide are the raw materials required for producing hexagonal boron nitride. These raw materials are sourced from around 200 naturally occurring boron minerals. Turkey and the US are the major producers of boron minerals globally, followed by China, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, and Peru. Turkey produced roughly 73% (7,300 metric tons) of the boron minerals produced globally in 2016.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High cost of hexagonal boron nitride. The higher cost of hexagonal boron nitride, when compared with other materials such as graphite, molybdenum disulfide, and tungsten disulfide, is the major restraint to the market growth. The price of standard-grade hexagonal boron nitride used for industrial purposes is in the range of $55-$130/kg and the cost of premium-grade (high-purity) hexagonal boron nitride for specialized applications, such as cosmetics is in the range of $350-$800/kg. This increases the preference for alternatives in various applications.

