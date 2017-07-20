EMDEN, Germany, 2017-07-20 19:41 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) marked the completion of upgrades at its Emden, Germany biorefinery Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony with government and community members.



REG invested 2.5 million € for the installation of a new biodiesel distillation column and a thermal oil heater.



"This investment is another milestone in REG's European strategy to be a leader in delivering high quality biofuels," said Jean Scemama, Vice President, REG Energy Europe. "Within this strategy, Emden is positioned to perform well with deep water access to receive and deliver products by vessel and can now meet or exceed the highest quality standards required by our customers."



"This project is a result of teamwork across REG's teams in Europe and the U.S." said Brad Albin, Vice President, Manufacturing. "Upgrading Emden's distillation capability enables us to more effectively convert lower cost feedstocks into higher quality, lower carbon fuel that improves our environment."



Bernd Bornemann, Mayor of Emden, joined other government leaders at the event in praising REG's investment in the community. "Since the 90s', the city of Emden has engaged in renewable energies," Bornemann said. "We have created a climate protection concept, which is focused on CO2 reduction and a company like REG is the best that could have happened to us because it reduces CO2 with eco-friendly biodiesel for consumers."



REG acquired full ownership of the Emden biorefinery in January 2017 after its initial majority investment in the former Petrotec AG in December 2014. Emden is one of the company's two German biorefineries, along with 13 biomass-based diesel refineries across the U.S. that have a combined nameplate production capacity of 1.7 million metric tons or 502 million gallons annually.



About Renewable Energy Group



Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is a leading provider of cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. We are an international producer of biomass-based diesel, a developer of renewable chemicals and are North America's largest producer of advanced biofuel. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution, and logistics network to convert natural fats, oils, greases, and sugars into lower carbon intensity products. With 14 active biorefineries, a feedstock processing facility, research and development capabilities and a diverse and growing intellectual property portfolio, REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals.



NOTE: A video on this topic can be viewed at this link: https://youtu.be/yg1FnXItpxg



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34aa3008-18d2-4664-8df6-5ebe6 216e813



Media Contact Anthony Hulen Executive Director, Corporate Affairs + (703) 822-1972 anthony.hulen@regi.com