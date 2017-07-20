MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced the pricing of its sixth

Freddie Mac Whole Loan Securities(SM)(WLS(SM)) transaction, an offering of approximately $571 million of guaranteed senior and non-guaranteed subordinate actual loss securities.

By shifting some of its credit risk from the underlying super-conforming mortgages to subordinate investors, WLS is another important offering in Freddie Mac's single-family credit risk transfer program. WLS preserves many of the features found in Freddie Mac Gold PCs while leveraging the characteristics of traditional private label securities. To date, the company has issued approximately $3 billion in WLS.

Freddie Mac Whole Loan Securities Trust, Series 2017-SC02, a Freddie Mac trust, will issue approximately $540 million in guaranteed senior certificates and approximately $32 million in unguaranteed subordinate certificates. Approximately 53 percent of the senior certificates will be delivered in front/back sequential form, while approximately 47 percent will be delivered in pass-through form. The collateral backing the certificates consists of 1,079 fixed-rate super-conforming loans.

BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities are co-lead managers and joint bookrunners. WLS 2017-SC02 is expected to settle later this month.

Freddie Mac has led the market in introducing new credit risk-sharing offerings with Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®), Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS®) and WLS(SM). The company has since grown its investor base to more than 220 unique investors, including insurers and reinsurers. Since 2013, the company has transferred a significant portion of credit risk on approximately $770 billion of UPB on single-family mortgages.

