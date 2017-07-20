Global Intra Abdominal Pressure Measurement Device Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17% by 2023 - Hindered by a Lack of Utilization Among General Surgeons

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Intra Abdominal Pressure Measurement Device Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares And Forecast 2017 - 2023" report

The global intra abdominal pressure measurement device market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period of 2016-2023.

Increasing prevalence of intra abdominal sepsis among patients is adding growth in the global intra abdominal pressure measurement device market during the forecast period. However, lack of utilization among general surgeons and negative results from chronic and radiation cystitis are the factors restraining the growth of the global intra abdominal pressure measurement device market during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2016 for the intra abdominal pressure measurement device market and is expected to dominate the market even during the forecast period. North America contributes maximum to the intra abdominal pressure measurement device market owing to increasing prevalence of intra abdominal hypertension in the U.S. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the field of intra abdominal pressure measurement device market owing to increase in the healthcare expenditure in the region.

