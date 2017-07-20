Technavio's latest report on the global industrial evaporators marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Evaporators are extensively used both in the food and beverage and wastewater treatment industries. Any developments in these industries will directly impact the industrial evaporators market. The most prominent end-user of evaporators is the food and beverage industry. Evaporators form an integral equipment in the industry as the manufacture of the final product involves the evaporation of large quantities of water from the input mixture. They are extensively used in the dairy processing (a significant segment of the overall food and beverage industry), where the extraction of the final milk and related products are obtained through the evaporation of the water content to the desired level.

The top three emerging trends driving the global industrial evaporators market according to Technavio heavy industry research analysts are:

US EPA guidelines on effluent limits spurring new technologies

Growing adoption of MVC evaporators in oil sands industry

E-beam evaporator systems

US EPA guidelines on effluent limits spurring new technologies

"The new US Environmental Protection Agency effluent limitation guidelines have compelled many leading vendors in the business of designing and manufacturing evaporators to rethink the technology used and develop products accordingly," says Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on unit operations

The new US EPA guidelines have made it mandatory to reduce or eliminate the toxic effluents and other pollutants entering the surface waters from thermal power plants. The new rules are aimed to address the wastewater from the flue gas desulfurization (FGD) process in coal-fired power plants. A biological treatment following the identification of the chemical precipitates is now considered to be the most appropriate technology available, which can be used to treat and discharge the waste from power plants.

Growing adoption of MVC evaporators in oil sands industry

"Currently, an expensive and highly challenging water treatment procedure is being adopted in the extraction of crude oil and bitumen from oil sands. MVC evaporators employ an intricate network of pipes to process heavy oil and the associated sludge and are, thus, considered to be a critical component of this industry," adds Gaurav.

Constant chemical cleansing is needed to discard the scaling and unwanted materials that accumulate, for which, hundreds of thousands of gallons of water is used; this water can neither be recycled or reused. Also, the processing plants need to be shut down for days to wash the evaporator, thus disrupting oil production.

E-beam evaporator systems

The process of physical vapor deposition involves an evaporation system in which an intense electron beam (generated from a filament) is directed to strike the source material (e.g., gold pellets) via electric and magnetic fields. This system is known as an e-beam evaporator system. The source material is vaporized within the vacuum environment.

The semiconductor industry is a significant end-user of this equipment in its manufacturing process. The demand from this growing industry has compelled evaporator manufacturers to develop these advanced e-beam evaporators.

