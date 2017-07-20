

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Special counsel Robert Mueller has reportedly expanded his investigation of alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign to include President Donald Trump's business transactions.



A report from Bloomberg citing a person familiar with the probe said Mueller is examining a broad range of transactions involving Trump's businesses as well as those of his associates.



The report comes a day after Trump suggested in an interview with the New York Times that Mueller would be crossing a 'red line' by looking into his and his family's finances.



'I would say yes,' Trump said when asked if Mueller's investigation would cross a 'red line' if it expanded to look at his family's finances. 'I think that's a violation. Look, this is about Russia.'



The Times noted Trump never said he would order the Justice Department to fire Mueller, nor would he outline circumstances under which he might do so.



The person told Bloomberg investigators are looking at Russian purchases of apartments in Trump buildings, Trump's involvement in a controversial SoHo development with Russian associates, the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow and Trump's sale of a Florida mansion to a Russian oligarch in 2008.



Trump lawyer John Dowd said he was unaware of the expansion of the investigation but argued the transactions mentioned are well beyond the mandate of the special counsel.



Bloomberg said the investigation partly stems from a wide-ranging money-laundering probe launched by then-Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who was fired by Trump in March.



